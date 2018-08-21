Global Smart Connected Washing Machine Market 2018-2024 - CAGR to Grow at 22.3% - Rapid Adoption of IoT & Rapid Urbanization is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Smart Connected Washing Machine Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Connected Washing Machine Market size is expected to reach $15.8 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 22.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Innovations in technology has led to the development of smart connected washing machines. These machines lead to increased comfort levels, and convenience for the end users.

Rapid adoption of Internet of things (IoT) and rapid urbanization are the factors that drive the growth of the global smart connected washing machine market. Additionally, rising disposable income and efficient smart connected washing machines with features such saving electricity and water is expected to further propel the market growth.

Based on the Product type, the Smart Connected Washing Machine market is segmented into Front Load and Top Load.

The End-users covered under the report includes Residential and Commercial.

Based on Region, the Smart Connected Washing Machine market segments the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Global Smart Connected Washing Machine Market

Chapter 4. Global Smart Connected Washing Machine Market by End-User

Chapter 5. Global Smart Connected Washing Machine Market by Region

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Group

LG Electronics Inc.

Siemens AG

Haier Group Corporation

AB Electrolux

Whirlpool Corporation

Techtronic Industries

Panasonic Corporation

GE Appliances

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/35clrk/global_smart?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005634/en/