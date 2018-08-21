Global Smart Connected Washing Machine Market 2018-2024 - CAGR to Grow at 22.3% - Rapid Adoption of IoT & Rapid Urbanization is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Smart Connected Washing Machine Market Analysis (2018-2024)"
The Global Smart Connected Washing Machine Market size is expected to
reach $15.8 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 22.3% CAGR
during the forecast period.
Innovations in technology has led to the development of smart connected
washing machines. These machines lead to increased comfort levels, and
convenience for the end users.
Rapid adoption of Internet of things (IoT) and rapid urbanization are
the factors that drive the growth of the global smart connected washing
machine market. Additionally, rising disposable income and efficient
smart connected washing machines with features such saving electricity
and water is expected to further propel the market growth.
Based on the Product type, the Smart Connected Washing Machine market is
segmented into Front Load and Top Load.
The End-users covered under the report includes Residential and
Commercial.
Based on Region, the Smart Connected Washing Machine market segments the
market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America,
Middle East & Africa.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Global Smart Connected Washing Machine Market
Chapter 4. Global Smart Connected Washing Machine Market by End-User
Chapter 5. Global Smart Connected Washing Machine Market by Region
Chapter 6. Company Profiles
-
Robert Bosch GmbH
-
Samsung Group
-
LG Electronics Inc.
-
Siemens AG
-
Haier Group Corporation
-
AB Electrolux
-
Whirlpool Corporation
-
Techtronic Industries
-
Panasonic Corporation
-
GE Appliances
