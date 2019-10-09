Global Smart Doorbell Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with August Home Inc. & dbell Inc. | Technavio

The global smart doorbell market size is poised to grow by USD 2.63 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio. However, the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 46% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the increasing demand for smart locks. Also, the increasing investment by big players in the market is anticipated to further boost the growth of the smart doorbell market.

The increasing demand for smart locks is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The market is witnessing an increase in customer interest toward smart locks owing to factors such as flexibility with high security, easy installation, remote locking and unlocking, and instant alerts to the homeowner in case of burglary. Moreover, the entry of new players in the global smart lock market has led to the availability of new products at low prices, which is further increasing the demand for smart locks.

Major Five Smart Doorbell Companies:

August Home Inc.

August Home Inc. offers August Doorbell Cam Pro, a smart doorbell that provides users with real-time alerts, HD video cameras, and two-way audio, which allows them to answer the door from anywhere. In March 2019, August Home announced the launch of its new battery-powered wireless smart video doorbell.

dbell Inc.

dbell Inc. offers a smart home security system that consists of a smart doorbell. In February 2017, the company announced the launch of their Indiegogo Campaign for dbell HD Live, a high quality and affordable security solution that enables customers to know who is at their door at any time, from anywhere, via smartphone.

Google LLC

Google LLC offers smart doorbell through its brand, Nest Labs. The company offers Nest Hello, a video smart doorbell integrated with features such as HD recording, night vision, and 24/7 streaming.

Ring LLC

Ring LLC offers Video Doorbell Pro, a smart doorbell that has an ultra-slim design with advanced features. It requires an existing hardwired doorbell. The company also offers Video Doorbell Elite that lets customers monitor their home, answer the door, and greet guests via a smartphone. Ring was acquired by Amazon.com in February 2018.

SkyBell Technologies Inc.

SkyBell Technologies Inc. manufactures consumer electronics. The company designs, develops, and produces video doorbells that allow users to see, hear, and speak to the visitors. The company’s key offerings include SkyBell HD, a Wi-Fi video doorbell; and SkyBell Trim Plus, which is a Wi-Fi enable video doorbell with full-color night vision.

Smart Doorbell Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Stand-alone smart doorbell

Integrated smart doorbell

Smart doorbell Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

