Global Smart Doorbell Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Demand for Smart Locks to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

02/26/2020 | 10:01pm EST

The smart doorbell market is expected to grow by USD 1.19 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200226005744/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Doorbell Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Doorbell Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is witnessing an increase in customer interest toward smart locks owing to factors such as flexibility with high security, easy installation, remote locking and unlocking, and instant alerts to the homeowner in case of burglary. Moreover, the entry of new players in the global smart lock market has led to the availability of new products at lower prices, which is further increasing the demand for smart locks. However, it has been observed that most people prefer to install smart locks along with smart doorbells. This offers a higher level of security. Thus, vendors are offering smart locks that are highly compatible with specific smart doorbells. Therefore, it is expected that the increasing preference for smart locks will inadvertently create a demand for smart doorbells, which in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40574

As per Technavio, integration of advanced technologies will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Smart Doorbell Market: Integration of advanced technologies

Several vendors in the market are working towards the integration of advanced technologies in home automation products that offer high security and reliability. For instance, in November 2018, Xiaomi Corp. (Xiaomi) announced the launch of its new Zero Smart Video Doorbell. The device uses Xiaomi's XiaoAi face recognition technology to accurately identify visitors. It is also expected that facial recognition technology in smart doorbells will become a game changer for vendors during the forecast period. Thus, the emergence of such technologies will offer customers with high flexibility and increased system security. This is expected to increase the demand for smart doorbells, leading to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

“Factors such as the use of smart doorbells for video surveillance, and emergence of battery-powered wireless smart doorbells will have a positive impact on the growth of the smart doorbell market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Smart Doorbell Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the smart doorbell market by product (stand-alone smart doorbell and integrated smart doorbell), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America and MEA).

The North American region led the smart doorbell market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA and South America. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the presence of large crowdfunding platforms, and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Product

  • Stand-alone smart doorbell
  • Integrated smart doorbell

Geographic Segmentation

  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
