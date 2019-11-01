Log in
Global Smart Gas Meters Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd. and Apator SA | Technavio

11/01/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the global smart gas meters market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.39 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191101005034/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global smart gas meters market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global smart gas meters market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request free sample pages

Read the 141-page report with TOC on “Smart Gas Meters Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW), Technology (AMR and AMI), and the Segment Forecasts”.

The market is driven by the benefits of smart gas meters. In addition, the development of PAYG meters is anticipated to boost the growth of the smart gas meters market.

Smart gas meters enable users to track their gas usage and analyze the consumption patterns. This helps them in making smarter decisions to optimize gas consumption. It also allows gas suppliers to implement multi-gas tariff functions to understand and optimize the usage patterns of consumers. Moreover, smart gas meters prevent gas leaks and fires by detecting defective appliances, carbon monoxide leaks, and faulty wiring. Many such benefits offered by smart gas meters are driving their adoption among commercial, residential, and other end-users.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Smart Gas Meters Companies:

Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd.

Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd. owns and operates its business across two segments, namely Instrument-related business and Special equipment-related business. The company offers a wide range of smart gas meters with in-built safety devices and advanced technological capabilities.

Apator SA

Apator SA owns and operates its business across various segments such as Electricity, Gas, and Water and Heating. The company offers smart gas meters with features such as built-in electronic temperature conversion and built-in valve for remote closing and safe opening of gas flow, wired, and radio communication.

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG owns and operates its business across various segments such as Metall, Controls, Defence, Aviation, and Metering. The company offers a wide range of smart gas meters. AERIUS is one of the key offerings of the company. It is equipped with communication radio Open Metering System specification or wired M-Bus. AERIUS can also be integrated with AMR systems.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. owns and operates its business across various segments such as Aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The company provides smart gas meters that can combine several features such as load profiles, time of use and block tariffs, data logging, communications interval control, and electronic temperature compensation in accordance with the needs of the individual customers.

Itron Inc.

Itron Inc. owns and operates its business across various segments such as Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The company offers a wide range of smart gas meters. Some of the products offered by the company include Gallus Net, Gallus SV G, RF1 sVG, and RF1 Net.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Smart Gas Meters Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2023)

  • AMR
  • AMI

Smart Gas Meters Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2023)

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • North America
  • ROW

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Utilities Include:

Global Smart Water Meter Market – Global smart water meter market by technology (AMI and AMR), end-user (residential and commercial and industrial) and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

Global Oilwell Spacer Fluids Market – Global oilwell spacer fluids market by application (onshore and offshore) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
