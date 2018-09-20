Global Smart Glasses Market 2018-2022 | Developer Segment Dominates the Global Market | Technavio

According to the global smart glasses market research report released by
According to the global smart glasses market research report released by Technavio, the market is expected to post a CAGR of around 43% until 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
This research report titled ‘Global
Smart Glasses Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis of
the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also
includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market
segments and all geographical regions.
The global smart glasses market analysis categorizes the market into the
following products:
In 2017, the developer segment accounted for around 60% of the smart
glasses market share and is projected to decline to nearly 44% share by
2022, exhibiting almost 16% decrease in market share.
Global smart glasses market: Top emerging trend
The conversion of conventional glasses to smart glasses is an emerging
trend, which is being witnessed in smart helmets. FUSAR, which is a
community-driven platform for connected cameras, communications, and
safety technology has created a platform of interconnected products.
These products function as standalone or together using fusing
communication, camera, and safety technology. Using the FUSAR
application, Bluetooth headsets of any brand can communicate with each
other.
Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following
topics:
Executive Report
-
Market Outline
-
Global Smart Glasses Market Overview
Market Insights
-
Market Sizing and Forecasts
-
Market Growth
-
Market Drivers and Challenges
-
Key Emerging Trends
Market Segmentation Analysis
-
Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
-
Key leading countries
-
Market segmentation by product (developer and commercial)
-
Market segmentation by OS (Android and windows)
-
Market segmentation by end-user (enterprise and consumer)
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
-
Analysis of top vendors (Epson, ODG, Optinvent, and Vuzix)
