Global Smart Glasses Market 2018-2022 | Developer Segment Dominates the Global Market | Technavio

According to the global smart glasses market research report released by Technavio, the market is expected to post a CAGR of around 43% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

This research report titled ‘Global Smart Glasses Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global smart glasses market analysis categorizes the market into the following products:

Developer

Commercial

In 2017, the developer segment accounted for around 60% of the smart glasses market share and is projected to decline to nearly 44% share by 2022, exhibiting almost 16% decrease in market share.

Global smart glasses market: Top emerging trend

The conversion of conventional glasses to smart glasses is an emerging trend, which is being witnessed in smart helmets. FUSAR, which is a community-driven platform for connected cameras, communications, and safety technology has created a platform of interconnected products. These products function as standalone or together using fusing communication, camera, and safety technology. Using the FUSAR application, Bluetooth headsets of any brand can communicate with each other.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Smart Glasses Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by product (developer and commercial)

Market segmentation by OS (Android and windows)

Market segmentation by end-user (enterprise and consumer)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (Epson, ODG, Optinvent, and Vuzix)

