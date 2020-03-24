Log in
Global Smart Mattress Market 2020-2024| Increasing Penetration of Smartphones to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

03/24/2020 | 05:01am EDT

The smart mattress market is expected to grow by USD 109.31 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200324005272/en/

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Smart Mattress Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Health-conscious consumers are increasingly relying on smartphones to monitor their sleep patterns. This has increased the demand for connected products such as smart mattresses and smart monitors. There has also been a significant surge in the penetration of smartphones over the last few years. The US, Canada, Germany, Spain, the UK are some of the countries with highest smartphone penetration globally. In addition, improved network coverage and adoption of advanced technologies, including 3G, 4G, and LTE, are further facilitating the adoption of smart mattresses. Thus, the increasing penetration of smartphones and the emergence of high-speed internet are among the key factors expected to trigger market growth in the forthcoming years.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40013

As per Technavio, the introduction of smart mattresses that are compatible with smart speakers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Smart Mattress Market: Introduction Of Smart Mattresses That Are Compatible With Smart Speakers

Market vendors are focusing on developing products compatible with smart speakers. Smart speakers connect with smart mattresses via cloud and play music from different applications such as Prime Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, and others. For instance, the smart mattresses offered by Eight support Amazon Alexa and enable owners to control the different features of smart mattresses. Manufacturers are also offering smart speakers that can work with voice-controlled intelligent personal assistant. Thus, focus of vendors toward launching smart mattresses equipped with smart speakers will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

“Factors such as premiumization through product innovation, increasing investments in R&D, and the promotion of smart mattresses through branding and advertising will have a positive impact on the growth of the smart mattress market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Smart Mattress Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the smart mattress market by distribution channels (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The North American region led the smart mattress market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing investments in R&D activities for the manufacture of innovative smart mattresses.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Distribution Channels

  • Offline
  • Online

Geographic Segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
