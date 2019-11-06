Global Smart Mattresses Market 2020-2024| Introduction of Smart Mattresses Compatible With Smart Speakers to Boost Market Growth| Technavio

The global smart mattresses market size is expected to post a CAGR of over 11% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global smart mattress market 2020-2024.

Increasing penetration of smartphones and high-speed internet is one of the key factors expected to trigger market growth in the forthcoming years. Health-conscious and economically secure consumers rely on smartphones to monitor their sleeping patterns. This has increased the demand for connected devices including smart mattresses and smart monitors. Also, improved network coverage and adoption of advanced technologies, including 3G, 4G, and LTE, facilitate the adoption of smart mattresses connected to devices such as smartphones and tablets. This will further boost the adoption of smart mattresses during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the introduction of smart mattresses that are compatible with smart speakers will have a positive impact on market growth over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Smart mattresses Market: Introduction of Smart Mattresses that are Compatible with Smart Speakers

Market vendors are focusing on developing products compatible with smart speakers. Few manufacturers are also offering smart speakers that work with a voice-controlled intelligent personal assistant. These smart speakers enable users to make calls while sending or receiving messages through a personal assistant. Smart speakers connected with the smart mattresses can get connected to the cloud and play music from different applications, including Prime Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, and others. Thus, focus of vendors toward launching smart mattresses equipped with smart speakers will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

“Apart from the introduction of smart mattresses that are compatible with smart speakers, other factors such as the premiumization through product innovations, increasing investments in R&D, and the promotion of smart mattresses through branding and advertising are expected to boost the smart mattresses market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Smart Mattresses Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the smart mattresses market by distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

North America led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, respectively. Increasing investments in R&D activities to manufacture innovative smart mattresses is likely to contribute to the growth of the market. Also, high penetration of the Internet and smartphones is further expected to play a crucial role in the adoption of smart mattresses in the US.

