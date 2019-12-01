Log in
Global Smart Necklace Market 2019-2023| Technical Advances to Boost Market Growth| Technavio

12/01/2019 | 08:31pm EST

The smart necklace market size is expected to post a CAGR of close to 2% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191201005089/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global smart necklace market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global smart necklace market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global geriatric population has increased significantly over the last five years, with the US and Japan witnessing the highest growth. Common health disorders that the aged population face are Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, both of which can be life-threatening. This has increased the demand for smart wearables such as smart necklaces that serve as GPS tracking devices. Smart necklaces can also be used to trigger alarms and send signals to pre-identified phone numbers in case of emergencies. Thus, the high prevalence of geriatric population will drive the demand for smart necklaces.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30706

As per Technavio, technical advances in smart necklaces will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Smart Necklace Market: Technical Advances

The adoption of smart necklaces is increasing among users, due to advances in smart wearables that include a range of features such as smart camera, message storage, hydration reminder, and self-charging case. Along with these features, vendors are also focusing on aesthetics and design of smart necklace. For instance, Chipp’d (TALSAM) has a variety of compatible smart pendants to help users personalize their accessories to suit different styles, outfits, and occasions. Thus, technical advances will be one of the key smart necklace market trends that will drive market growth.

“Other factors such as the rising crime rates that increase the demand for women safety devices, and increasing product launches will have a significant impact on the growth of the smart necklace market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Smart Necklace Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the smart necklace market by technology (Bluetooth and NFC) and geographical regions (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, South America).

The North American region led the smart necklace market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The growth of the smart necklace market share in North America can be attributed to several factors such as the increase in penetration of smart jewelry, growing geriatric population, and rising healthcare expenditure in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
