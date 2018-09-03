Log in
Global Smart Stadium Market 2018-2022 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 22.65% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/03/2018 | 04:42pm CEST

The "Global Smart Stadium Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Smart Stadium Market to grow at a CAGR of 22.65% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of hardware, software, and services.

One trend affecting this market is the emergence of augmented reality in stadiums. The growing presence of augmented reality is expected to gradually penetrate the domain of sports as well.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the improved spectator experience. Smart stadium solutions contribute to improving the overall spectator experience by providing real-time information, engaging them with interactive displays, and automation.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high initial investment. The expenditure associated with upgrading the existing infrastructure can amount to millions of dollars, in addition to its maintenance costs.

Key vendors

  • Cisco Systems
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • Huawei Technologies
  • Infosys
  • NEC

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOFTWARE

  • Segmentation by software
  • Comparison by software
  • Digital content management
  • Stadium and public security
  • Building automation
  • Event management
  • Network management
  • Crowd management
  • Market opportunity by software

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

  • On-premise
  • Hybrid

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

  • Emergence of augmented reality in stadiums
  • Advent of smart seat-enabled stadiums
  • Adoption of Big data analytics

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9csf47/global_smart?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
