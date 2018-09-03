Global Smart Stadium Market 2018-2022 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 22.65% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Global Smart Stadium Market to grow at a CAGR of 22.65% during the
period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of
the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size,
the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of hardware,
software, and services.
One trend affecting this market is the emergence of augmented reality in
stadiums. The growing presence of augmented reality is expected to
gradually penetrate the domain of sports as well.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the
improved spectator experience. Smart stadium solutions contribute to
improving the overall spectator experience by providing real-time
information, engaging them with interactive displays, and automation.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is
the high initial investment. The expenditure associated with upgrading
the existing infrastructure can amount to millions of dollars, in
addition to its maintenance costs.
Key vendors
-
Cisco Systems
-
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
-
Huawei Technologies
-
Infosys
-
NEC
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOFTWARE
-
Segmentation by software
-
Comparison by software
-
Digital content management
-
Stadium and public security
-
Building automation
-
Event management
-
Network management
-
Crowd management
-
Market opportunity by software
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
-
Geographical segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
-
Emergence of augmented reality in stadiums
-
Advent of smart seat-enabled stadiums
-
Adoption of Big data analytics
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
-
Landscape disruption
-
Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
