Global Smart Wireless Propane Tank Meter Market 2018-2022| Advent of Smart Homes to Propel Demand| Technavio

The global smart wireless propane tank meter market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is growing operational efficiency led by the emergence of smart wireless propane tank meters. For residential purposes, the use of smart wireless propane tank meters can minimize the need for emergency deliveries. The advanced technology has made tank monitoring highly accurate, which helps fuel oil and propane marketers improve delivery efficiency in line with market competitors.

This market research report on the global smart wireless propane tank meter market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of smart homes as one of the key emerging trends in the global smart wireless propane tank meter market:

Global smart wireless propane tank meter market: Advent of smart homes

The advent of smart homes augments demands for smart wireless propane tank meters. Smart home products provide appropriate security features to home and industry owners. The smart home is a revolutionary technological innovation, which makes life convenient and secure.

“Security cameras, smart air conditioners, smart locking systems, smart doorbells, intruder alarms, smoke detectors, as well as smart wireless propane tank meters help in controlling and monitoring various appliances remotely,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global smart wireless propane tank meter market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global smart wireless propane tank meter market by end-user (commercial and residential) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 55%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period.

