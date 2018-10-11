Global Smart Wireless Propane Tank Meter Market 2018-2022| Advent of Smart Homes to Propel Demand| Technavio

The global smart wireless propane tank meter market 2018-2022 is
expected to post a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period, according
to the latest market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is growing operational
efficiency led by the emergence of smart wireless propane tank meters.
For residential purposes, the use of smart wireless propane tank meters
can minimize the need for emergency deliveries. The advanced technology
has made tank monitoring highly accurate, which helps fuel oil and
propane marketers improve delivery efficiency in line with market
competitors.
This market research report on the global
smart wireless propane tank meter market 2018-2022 also provides
an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging
trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact
the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of smart homes as one of
the key emerging trends in the global smart wireless propane tank meter
market:
Global smart wireless propane tank meter
market: Advent of smart homes
The advent of smart homes augments demands for smart wireless propane
tank meters. Smart home products provide appropriate security features
to home and industry owners. The smart home is a revolutionary
technological innovation, which makes life convenient and secure.
“Security cameras, smart air conditioners, smart locking systems,
smart doorbells, intruder alarms, smoke detectors, as well as smart
wireless propane tank meters help in controlling and monitoring various
appliances remotely,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global smart wireless propane tank meter
market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global smart wireless propane
tank meter market by end-user (commercial and residential) and
geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 55%,
followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. Although APAC held the smallest
share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in
its market share over the forecast period.
