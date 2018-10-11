Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Smart Wireless Propane Tank Meter Market 2018-2022| Advent of Smart Homes to Propel Demand| Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 04:04pm CEST

The global smart wireless propane tank meter market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005332/en/

Technavio predicts the global smart wireless propane tank meter market to post a CAGR of over 8% by ...

Technavio predicts the global smart wireless propane tank meter market to post a CAGR of over 8% by 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is growing operational efficiency led by the emergence of smart wireless propane tank meters. For residential purposes, the use of smart wireless propane tank meters can minimize the need for emergency deliveries. The advanced technology has made tank monitoring highly accurate, which helps fuel oil and propane marketers improve delivery efficiency in line with market competitors.

This market research report on the global smart wireless propane tank meter market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of smart homes as one of the key emerging trends in the global smart wireless propane tank meter market:

Global smart wireless propane tank meter market: Advent of smart homes

The advent of smart homes augments demands for smart wireless propane tank meters. Smart home products provide appropriate security features to home and industry owners. The smart home is a revolutionary technological innovation, which makes life convenient and secure.

“Security cameras, smart air conditioners, smart locking systems, smart doorbells, intruder alarms, smoke detectors, as well as smart wireless propane tank meters help in controlling and monitoring various appliances remotely,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global smart wireless propane tank meter market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global smart wireless propane tank meter market by end-user (commercial and residential) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 55%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:57aBUTLER NATIONAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:57aGreystone Provides $19.5 Million Bridge Financing for Pittsburgh Skilled Nursing Facility
GL
10:56a'UNIMPEDED' RICE IMPORT TO MODERATE INFLATION : study
AQ
10:56aUNIVERSAL HEALTH INTL : Palace grateful for Universal Heath Care bill passage
AQ
10:56aCORAR Supports the Medicare Diagnostic Radiopharmaceutical Payment Equity Act of 2018
BU
10:55aWalmart to pay $65 million to settle lawsuit over seating for cashiers
RE
10:55aUNIVERSAL HEALTH INTL : Senate approves Universal Health Care bill
AQ
10:55aBENGUET : Hundreds of clandestine small-scale mines in Itogon closed
AQ
10:55aFISERV : exec sees great potential in PH banking system
AQ
10:55aA.M. BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Doha Insurance Group Q.P.S.C.
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
2BAYER : BAYER : Could Win a New Roundup Trial -- Update
3GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Luxury Shares Feel the Pinch -- WSJ
5Apple gets critical iPhone technology in $600 million Dialog deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.