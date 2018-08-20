Global Snack Bar Market Outlook to 2023: The Healthy Snack Bar is Driving the Market; Granola Holds Major Market Share - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Snack Bar Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global snack bars market is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.7%
during the forecast period. The category fared well despite the economic
recession as they are considered affordable comfort food.
With an increasing awareness among consumers on healthy eating, snack
bars have become immensely popular, replacing chocolates, cakes, and
biscuits as the go-to snacks. Snack bars manufacturers are introducing
the health aspect into their products regarding the protein and fiber
content.
Mars, the privately held company best known for its confectionery brands
like M&M's and Snickers, announced on November 29, 2017 that it will buy
a minority stake in Kind, the maker of wildly popular snack bars. The
investment could lead to Mars eventually buying all of Kind in the
future, based on its history with similar investments; it marks the
latest effort by a legacy food giant to follow consumers' healthier
eating habits.
The global snack bar market is a fragmented market consisting of many
small and large players worldwide. Quest brand has performed very well
in the nutritional bars segment, and it has grown 450% by distribution
gains and strong sales in the existing channels. The sales of Nature
Valley protein bars grew by 10% in both value and volume.
Key Highlights
-
Healthy Snack Bar Driving the Market
-
Granola Holds Major Market Share
-
North America Leading at the Regional Front
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Market Insights
3. Market Dynamics
4. Market Segmentation
5. Regional Market Analysis
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Company Profiles
-
Clif Bar
-
Concord Foods
-
Fiber One
-
Frank Food Company
-
General Mills
-
Kellogg
-
KIND Snacks
-
Luna Bar
-
Naked Foods
-
Natural Balance Foods
-
Nature Valley
-
Quaker
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gzt4rk/global_snack_bar?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005445/en/