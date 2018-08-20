Global Snack Bar Market Outlook to 2023: The Healthy Snack Bar is Driving the Market; Granola Holds Major Market Share - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Snack Bar Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global snack bars market is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The category fared well despite the economic recession as they are considered affordable comfort food.

With an increasing awareness among consumers on healthy eating, snack bars have become immensely popular, replacing chocolates, cakes, and biscuits as the go-to snacks. Snack bars manufacturers are introducing the health aspect into their products regarding the protein and fiber content.

Mars, the privately held company best known for its confectionery brands like M&M's and Snickers, announced on November 29, 2017 that it will buy a minority stake in Kind, the maker of wildly popular snack bars. The investment could lead to Mars eventually buying all of Kind in the future, based on its history with similar investments; it marks the latest effort by a legacy food giant to follow consumers' healthier eating habits.

The global snack bar market is a fragmented market consisting of many small and large players worldwide. Quest brand has performed very well in the nutritional bars segment, and it has grown 450% by distribution gains and strong sales in the existing channels. The sales of Nature Valley protein bars grew by 10% in both value and volume.

Key Highlights

Healthy Snack Bar Driving the Market

Granola Holds Major Market Share

North America Leading at the Regional Front

