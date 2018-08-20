Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Snack Bar Market Outlook to 2023: The Healthy Snack Bar is Driving the Market; Granola Holds Major Market Share - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 12:02pm EDT

The "Global Snack Bar Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global snack bars market is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The category fared well despite the economic recession as they are considered affordable comfort food.

With an increasing awareness among consumers on healthy eating, snack bars have become immensely popular, replacing chocolates, cakes, and biscuits as the go-to snacks. Snack bars manufacturers are introducing the health aspect into their products regarding the protein and fiber content.

Mars, the privately held company best known for its confectionery brands like M&M's and Snickers, announced on November 29, 2017 that it will buy a minority stake in Kind, the maker of wildly popular snack bars. The investment could lead to Mars eventually buying all of Kind in the future, based on its history with similar investments; it marks the latest effort by a legacy food giant to follow consumers' healthier eating habits.

The global snack bar market is a fragmented market consisting of many small and large players worldwide. Quest brand has performed very well in the nutritional bars segment, and it has grown 450% by distribution gains and strong sales in the existing channels. The sales of Nature Valley protein bars grew by 10% in both value and volume.

Key Highlights

  • Healthy Snack Bar Driving the Market
  • Granola Holds Major Market Share
  • North America Leading at the Regional Front

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Market Insights

3. Market Dynamics

4. Market Segmentation

5. Regional Market Analysis

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

  • Clif Bar
  • Concord Foods
  • Fiber One
  • Frank Food Company
  • General Mills
  • Kellogg
  • KIND Snacks
  • Luna Bar
  • Naked Foods
  • Natural Balance Foods
  • Nature Valley
  • Quaker

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gzt4rk/global_snack_bar?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:53pWADENA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations
AQ
06:53pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Dollar dip The New Zealand dollar dipped as investors latched on to an ANZ Bank New Zealand report highlighting the growing chance of an interest rate ...
AQ
06:53pFRANKLIN COVEY CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:53pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06:52pGENERAL ELECTRIC : Competitive Power Ventures and GE Achieve Commercial Operation at 805-MW CPV Towantic Energy Center in Connecticut
PU
06:51pLONMIN : Grandad of SA mining faces its demiseGrandad of SA mining faces its demise
AQ
06:51pGOLD FIELDS : investors want blood
AQ
06:51pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Back in the game
AQ
06:51pCrucial Dates
AQ
06:51pOLD MUTUAL : Trading Places
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Alecensa latest beneficiary of faster China drug approvals
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND &LSQUO;MICKEY: The True Original Exhibition’ Announced to ..
3KEURIG DR PEPPER INC : PepsiCo puts fizz into healthy drinks with $3.2 billion SodaStream deal
4DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Trade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
5U.S. firms warn next China tariffs to cost Americans from cradle to grave

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.