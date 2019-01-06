Global Soil Treatment Market 2019-2023| Rapid Urbanization and Rise in Population to Boost Demand| Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global soil treatment market to grow at a CAGR of
nearly 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest
market research report.
Introduction of biopesticide is one of the major trends being witnessed
in the global
soil treatment market 2019-2023. Biopesticides are pesticides
that are derived from natural sources like bacteria, plants, fungi, and
certain minerals. These pesticides are increasingly being used as they
minimal harmful effects on the environment. Thus, the increased use of
biopesticides is expected to drive the global soil treatment market
during the forecast period.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global soil treatment market is the rapid urbanization
and rise in population:
Global soil treatment market: Rapid
urbanization and rise in population
In countries such as India, China, Brazil. Malaysia, and Mexico,
urbanization is growing at a rapid pace and is contributing to the
growth of new industries and the introduction of technologies in these
nations. In the global market, Africa is the fastest growing region,
followed by South Asia. 54% of the global population resides in these
urban areas. This number is expected to increase during the forecast
period. Asia is home to 53% of the global urban population despite the
decreased levels of urbanization when compared with urbanization in
other regions.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on agrochemicals
and fertilizers, “The need to fulfill the demand for food in the
household and industrial applications is crucial owing to the increased
demand for products and services. Food and water are important sources
to meet the requirements of households. Not everyone is equipped with
the techniques of organic farming. Hence, the need for advanced soil
treatment technologies is rising across the globe.”
Global soil treatment market: Segmentation
analysis
The global soil treatment market research report provides market
segmentation by product (soil protection products, organic amendments,
and pH adjuster) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It
provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the
market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
The soil protection products segment held the largest market share in
2018, accounting for nearly 39% of the market. This product segment is
expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of 42%. This
region is expected to dominate the market through 2023.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
