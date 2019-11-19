Global Solar Encapsulation Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with 3M Co. and Arkema Group | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global solar encapsulation market and the market is poised to grow by USD 854.9 million during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005983/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global solar encapsulation market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 119-page research report with TOC on "Solar Encapsulation Market Analysis Report by Application (Crystalline silicon PV module and Thin film PV module), by Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by the declining cost of solar power generation. In addition, the growing adoption of polyolefin encapsulants is anticipated to further boost the growth of the solar encapsulation market.

The increase in competitive bidding processes and government initiatives and subsidies have led to a decline in the cost of solar energy generation. This has led to an increase in the number of solar PV panel installations across the globe. In addition, the demand for solar PV panels is increasing in countries such as India, China, and the US due to the rising demand for clean and sustainable energy. This is driving the need for solar encapsulation that is extensively used in solar cells in the PV module. Thus, the declining cost of solar power generation is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Solar Encapsulation Market Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various business segments such as Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, Consumer, and Corporate and unallocated. The company offers products such as 3M Solar Encapsulant Film EVA9100-EVA Encapsulant for PV modules.

Arkema Group

Arkema Group is headquartered in France and offers products through the following business units: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, Coating Solutions, and Corporate. The company offers products such as Evatane and Apolhya Solar.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co. is headquartered in the US and operates under the business segment: DuPont. The company offers products such as silicone material-based encapsulants and other products.

HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL Co. Ltd.

HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL Co. Ltd. is headquartered in China and offers products through the following business segments: EVA film for PV module and PO film for PV module.

PO film for PV module

PO film for PV module is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Standard-Cure Formulations, Fast-Cure Formulations, Ultra-Fast Cure Formulations, and Mega-Fast Cure Formulations.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Solar Encapsulation Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Crystalline silicon PV module

Thin film PV module

Solar Encapsulation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Utilities include:

Solar Power Market in India – Solar Power Market in India by end-users (utility and rooftop) and application (grid-connected and off-grid).

Solar Photovoltaic Services Market – Global Solar Photovoltaic Services Market by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA) and service type (installation services and O&M services).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005983/en/