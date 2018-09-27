Log in
Global Solar Freezer Market 2017-2021 to Grow at 10% CAGR | Technavio

09/27/2018

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global solar freezer market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The increased demand for solar-based appliances is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180927005967/en/

This research report titled Global Solar Freezer Market 2017-2021’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global solar freezer market into the following applications:

  • Medical
  • Commercial
  • Military
  • Residential

In 2016, the medical segment accounted for 36% of the global market and is projected to reach 37% by 2021, exhibiting almost 1% increase in market share.

Global solar freezer market: Key emerging trend

The increased adoption of SDD solar freezers is an emerging trend in the solar freezer market space. Solar direct drive (SDD) refrigeration is a more sustainable and reliable option that is adopted to improve cold chain refrigeration management and optimization in areas with unreliable power supply. SDDs address some of the challenges of alternative technologies, which include high maintenance requirements, recurring costs, as well as availability of reliable power supply. There is an increase in the adoption of SDD-based solar freezers across various applications. Vendors in the market are focusing on providing SDD solar freezers chiefly for medical applications.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

  • Market Outline
  • Global Solar Freezer Market Overview

Market Insights

  • Market Sizing and Forecasts
  • Market Growth
  • Market Drivers and Challenges
  • Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
  • Key leading countries
  • Market segmentation by application (medical, commercial, military, and residential)

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario
  • Analysis of top vendors (CONNEXA ENERGY, EcoSolarCool, SunDanzer, Unique Off-Grid Appliances)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
