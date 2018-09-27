Global Solar Freezer Market 2017-2021 to Grow at 10% CAGR | Technavio

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global solar freezer market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The increased demand for solar-based appliances is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled ‘Global Solar Freezer Market 2017-2021’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global solar freezer market into the following applications:

Medical

Commercial

Military

Residential

In 2016, the medical segment accounted for 36% of the global market and is projected to reach 37% by 2021, exhibiting almost 1% increase in market share.

Global solar freezer market: Key emerging trend

The increased adoption of SDD solar freezers is an emerging trend in the solar freezer market space. Solar direct drive (SDD) refrigeration is a more sustainable and reliable option that is adopted to improve cold chain refrigeration management and optimization in areas with unreliable power supply. SDDs address some of the challenges of alternative technologies, which include high maintenance requirements, recurring costs, as well as availability of reliable power supply. There is an increase in the adoption of SDD-based solar freezers across various applications. Vendors in the market are focusing on providing SDD solar freezers chiefly for medical applications.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Solar Freezer Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by application (medical, commercial, military, and residential)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (CONNEXA ENERGY, EcoSolarCool, SunDanzer, Unique Off-Grid Appliances)

