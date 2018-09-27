Global Solar Freezer Market 2017-2021 to Grow at 10% CAGR | Technavio

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the
global solar freezer market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over
10% during the forecast period. The increased demand for solar-based
appliances is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.
According to the market research report by Technavio, the global solar freezer market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 10% until 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)
This research report titled ‘Global
Solar Freezer Market 2017-2021’
provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and
emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and
forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.
The market research analysis categorizes the global solar freezer market
into the following applications:
-
Medical
-
Commercial
-
Military
-
Residential
In 2016, the medical segment accounted for 36% of the global market and
is projected to reach 37% by 2021, exhibiting almost 1% increase in
market share.
Global solar freezer market: Key emerging trend
The increased adoption of SDD solar freezers is an emerging trend in the
solar freezer market space. Solar direct drive (SDD) refrigeration is a
more sustainable and reliable option that is adopted to improve cold
chain refrigeration management and optimization in areas with unreliable
power supply. SDDs address some of the challenges of alternative
technologies, which include high maintenance requirements, recurring
costs, as well as availability of reliable power supply. There is an
increase in the adoption of SDD-based solar freezers across various
applications. Vendors in the market are focusing on providing SDD solar
freezers chiefly for medical applications.
Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following
topics:
Executive Report
-
Market Outline
-
Global Solar Freezer Market Overview
Market Insights
-
Market Sizing and Forecasts
-
Market Growth
-
Market Drivers and Challenges
-
Key Emerging Trends
Market Segmentation Analysis
-
Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
-
Key leading countries
-
Market segmentation by application (medical, commercial, military, and
residential)
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
-
Analysis of top vendors (CONNEXA ENERGY, EcoSolarCool, SunDanzer,
Unique Off-Grid Appliances)
