Global Solar Street Lighting Market 2018-2022 to Post 21% CAGR | Technavio

Technavio analysts forecast the global solar street lighting market to grow at a CAGR of over 21% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005912/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global solar street lighting market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increase in investment in renewable energy is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global solar street lighting market 2018-2022. Renewable energy sources play an important role in transitioning toward a more sustainable and less carbon-intensive world. There has been a drastic change in the global energy mix, over the past two decades. In 2015, the share of renewable energy in global electricity production was 23% and is expected to reach 30% by 2022.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global solar street lighting market is the decreasing cost of solar PV systems:

Global solar street lighting market: Decreasing cost of solar PV systems

Solar PV is one of the least expensive sources of power generation. In 2011, Solar Energy Technologies Office of the US Department of Energy launched the SunShot initiative for reducing the cost and increasing the solar electricity adoption.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on power, “For 2020, the US Department of Energy has set targets to make solar technology cost competitive as compared with other conventional sources of energy. Similarly, the Solar Energy Technologies Office has set new cost targets for solar PV systems for 2030. These targets aim to further reduce the cost of solar PV systems by 50% from the 2020 costs.”

Global solar street lighting market: Segmentation analysis

The global solar street lighting market research report provides market segmentation by product (CFL and LED) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The CFL segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 59% of the market. However, by 2022, the LED segment is expected to surpass the CFL segment to become the leading product segment, accounting for a market share of nearly 77%.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 45%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase in its market share by nearly 2%.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005912/en/