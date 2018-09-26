Global Solar Street Lighting Market 2018-2022 to Post 21% CAGR | Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global solar street lighting market to grow at a
CAGR of over 21% during the forecast period, according to their
latest market research report.
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005912/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global solar street lighting market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The increase in investment in renewable energy is one of the major
trends being witnessed in the global
solar street lighting market 2018-2022. Renewable energy sources
play an important role in transitioning toward a more sustainable and
less carbon-intensive world. There has been a drastic change in the
global energy mix, over the past two decades. In 2015, the share of
renewable energy in global electricity production was 23% and is
expected to reach 30% by 2022.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global solar street lighting market is the decreasing
cost of solar PV systems:
Global solar street lighting market: Decreasing
cost of solar PV systems
Solar PV is one of the least expensive sources of power generation. In
2011, Solar Energy Technologies Office of the US Department of Energy
launched the SunShot initiative for reducing the cost and increasing the
solar electricity adoption.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on power,
“For 2020, the US Department of Energy has set targets to make solar
technology cost competitive as compared with other conventional sources
of energy. Similarly, the Solar Energy Technologies Office has set new
cost targets for solar PV systems for 2030. These targets aim to further
reduce the cost of solar PV systems by 50% from the 2020 costs.”
Global solar street lighting market:
Segmentation analysis
The global solar street lighting market research report provides market
segmentation by product (CFL and LED) and by region (the Americas, EMEA,
and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors
influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and
industry-specific challenges.
The CFL segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for
nearly 59% of the market. However, by 2022, the LED segment is expected
to surpass the CFL segment to become the leading product segment,
accounting for a market share of nearly 77%.
APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 45%. This
region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase
in its market share by nearly 2%.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
