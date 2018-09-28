Global Solar Thermal Market 2018-2022 | Heat Generation Segment Dominates the Global Market | Technavio

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the
global solar thermal market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of
nearly 5% during the forecast period. The rise in investments in
renewable energy is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the
market.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180928005175/en/
According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global solar thermal market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of nearly 5% until 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
This research report titled ‘Global
Solar Thermal Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis of
the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also
includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market
segments and all geographical regions.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
The market research analysis categorizes the global solar thermal market
into the following applications:
-
Heat generation
-
Power generation
In 2017, the heat generation segment accounted for 99% of the global
market and is projected to decline to 98% by 2022, exhibiting almost 1%
decrease in market share.
Global solar thermal market: Key emerging trend
Solar thermal enhanced oil recovery is an emerging trend in the solar
thermal market space. Solar thermal enhanced oil recovery is a technique
applied to increase the production from maturing oil reservoirs using
CSP technology. With the maturing oil fields, the production decreases
substantially. Therefore, it has become crucial to use different oil
recovery methods to ensure adequate production from oil reservoirs.
Thermal EOR technique involves the burning of natural gas to reduce the
viscosity of heavy oil, thus aiding in vaporizing reservoir water to
steam. The process increases the amount of oil that can ultimately be
recovered along with the enhanced rate of production. The three most
common steam injection methods used are continuous stem injection,
steam-assisted gravity drainage, and cyclic steam stimulation.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following
topics:
Executive Report
-
Market Outline
-
Global Solar Thermal Market Overview
Market Insights
-
Market Sizing and Forecasts
-
Market Growth
-
Market Drivers and Challenges
-
Key Emerging Trends
Market Segmentation Analysis
-
Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
-
Key leading countries
-
Market segmentation by application (heat generation and power
generation)
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
-
Analysis of top vendors (Abengoa, ACCIONA, Bosch Thermotechnology,
GREENoneTEC, Viessmann)
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180928005175/en/