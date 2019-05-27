Global Soybean Oil Market Will Grow at a CAGR of 4% During 2019-2023| Technavio

Technavio
has announced the release of their research report on the Global
Soybean Oil Market for the forecast period 2019-2023.
This soybean oil market analysis report segments the market by product
(conventional soybean oil and organic soybean oil) and geography (North
America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global soybean oil market size will grow by over USD 10 billion during
2019-2023, at a CAGR of more than 4%. There is increasing popularity of
high oleic soybean oil as consumers prefer oils with nutritional value
and cost benefits. High oleic soybean oil is a new variety of soybean
oil manufactured at soybean processing plants. This oil has more
nutritional characteristics than organic soybean oil. In high-heat
applications, it offers superior resistance to oxidation and reduces the
build-up of polymers on cooking-equipment, thereby reducing equipment
maintenance and operating costs. Thus, the benefits provided by high
oleic soybean oil will encourage more users to shift to this oil,
thereby leading to market growth.
Increasing preference for healthy food
ingredients
With rising health-conscious consumers, the demand for healthy edible
oils is also increasing largely. Among edible oils, soybean oil is
recommended because of its health benefits. It is healthy vegetable oil,
owing to the presence of a variety of essential fatty acids such as
alpha-linolenic acid, linoleic acid, and monounsaturated oleic acid. The
healthy balance of fatty acids in soybean oil ensures that the body can
get the essential fatty acids from the diet and regulate cholesterol
levels. The high concentration of vitamin E in soybean oil acts as a
powerful antioxidant and protects the skin from damage caused by free
radicals and sunburn. The shift to healthy food ingredients, therefore,
can increase the demand for soybean oil, and drive the global soybean
oil market during the forecast period.
“More than 46% of the market share was contributed by the APAC region
in 2018. The dominance of soybean oil over other vegetable oils and the
increasing imports of soybean oil from other regions will further
increase the sales of soybean oil in APAC. Additionally, the expansion
of processing plant capacities by several vendors will lead to an
increase in the production and sales of soybean oil in APAC during the
forecast period,” says an analyst at Technavio.
Owing to its taste and health benefits, there is an increase in the
demand for soybean oil, which is leading to several soybean processing
plants to expand their production facilities. For instance, The US-based
agricultural co-operatives are focusing on building new soybean
processing plants to increase production. Also, several other companies
in the US and China have announced their plans to expand their soybean
processing operations by adding new soybean processing plants.
This soybean oil industry research report provides an in-depth analysis
of the major drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact
market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the
competitive landscape and offers details on the products offered by
soybean oil manufacturers including:
-
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
-
Bunge Ltd.
-
Cargill Inc.
-
DowDuPont Inc.
-
Louis Dreyfus Co. BV
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
