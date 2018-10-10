Global Spare Parts Logistics Market 2018-2022 | Blockchain Technology Will Ease Tracking and Traceability | Technavio

According to the global spare parts logistics market research report released by Technavio, the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The increasing focus of OEMs on the aftermarket for high-profit margins is one of the key drivers for the spare parts logistics market.

This research report titled ‘Global Spare Parts Logistics Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global spare parts logistics market analysis categorizes the market into the following end-users:

Automotive industry

Industrial sector

Aerospace industry

Electronics industry

In 2017, the automotive industry segment accounted for over 47% of the spare parts logistics market share and is projected to contribute to nearly 51% share by 2022, exhibiting over 3% increase in market share.

Global spare parts logistics market: Top emerging trend

The ability of the blockchain to ease tracking and traceability in the spare parts supply chain is an emerging trend in the spare parts logistics market. A blockchain is a series of the distributed database, which holds records of digital events in a tamper-resistant manner. Though several users can access, inspect, or add to the data, they cannot change or delete the information. The original information stays intact, which enables a permanent information trail, or chain, or transactions.

