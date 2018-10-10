Global Spare Parts Logistics Market 2018-2022 | Blockchain Technology Will Ease Tracking and Traceability | Technavio

According to the global spare parts logistics market research report
released by Technavio, the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of
almost 6% during the forecast period. The increasing focus of OEMs on
the aftermarket for high-profit margins is one of the key drivers for
the spare parts logistics market.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005896/en/
According to the global spare parts logistics market research report released by Technavio, the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% until 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
This research report titled ‘Global
Spare Parts Logistics Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth
analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends.
It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market
segments and all geographical regions.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
The global spare parts logistics market analysis categorizes the market
into the following end-users:
-
Automotive industry
-
Industrial sector
-
Aerospace industry
-
Electronics industry
In 2017, the automotive industry segment accounted for over 47% of the
spare parts logistics market share and is projected to contribute to
nearly 51% share by 2022, exhibiting over 3% increase in market share.
Global spare parts logistics market: Top emerging trend
The ability of the blockchain to ease tracking and traceability in the
spare parts supply chain is an emerging trend in the spare parts
logistics market. A blockchain is a series of the distributed database,
which holds records of digital events in a tamper-resistant manner.
Though several users can access, inspect, or add to the data, they
cannot change or delete the information. The original information stays
intact, which enables a permanent information trail, or chain, or
transactions.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following
topics:
Executive Report
-
Market Outline
-
Global Spare Parts Logistics Market Overview
Market Insights
-
Market Sizing and Forecasts
-
Market Growth
-
Market Drivers and Challenges
-
Key Emerging Trends
Market Segmentation Analysis
-
Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
-
Key leading countries
-
Market segmentation by end-user (automotive industry, industrial
sector, aerospace industry, and electronics industry)
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
-
Analysis of top vendors (CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post
DHL Group, Kuehne + Nagel, and UPS)
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005896/en/