Global Spare Parts Logistics Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with CEVA Logistics AG and Deutsche Bahn AG | Technavio

03/11/2020 | 08:01pm EDT

The global spare parts logistics market is poised to grow by USD 23.64 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005300/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Spare Parts Logistics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Spare Parts Logistics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Spare Parts Logistics Market Analysis Report by End-user (Automotive, Electronics, Industrial, Aerospace, and Others), Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/spare-parts-logistics-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increase in electronic components trade between India and China. In addition, the enhancement of operational efficiency with Industry 4.0 is anticipated to boost the growth of the spare parts logistics market.

The high population density and the presence of a sizeable middle-class population in countries such as China and India are the key drivers fueling the demand for consumable products. In 2017, India increased the import duty on certain product categories imported from China. However, the trade of product categories such as electronic items, electrical machinery, and electronic components is continuously increasing between the two countries. This is increasing the demand for spare parts logistics in APAC, which is contributing to the growth of the global spare parts logistics market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Spare Parts Logistics Market Companies:

CEVA Logistics AG

CEVA Logistics AG operates its business through segments such as Freight management and Contract logistics. The company offers spare parts logistics services for automotive, energy, healthcare, industrial, and aerospace industries.

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Bahn AG operates its business through segments such as DB Schenker, DB Regional, DB Arriva, DB Cargo, and Others. The company offers spare parts logistics services through its DB Schenker Logistics Business Unit.

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Deutsche Post DHL Group operates its business through segments such as Post - eCommerce Parcel, Express, Global forwarding, freight, and Supply Chain. The company offers transport, warehousing, and management solutions for spare parts used in the automotive, healthcare, engineering and manufacturing, and energy sectors.

DSV AS

DSV AS operates its business through segments such as Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers spare parts logistics services for the automotive industry.

FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. operates its business through segments such as FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services. The company offers shipping, transportation, and warehousing solutions for spare parts used in the automotive and electronics industries.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Spare Parts Logistics Market End-users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • Automotive
  • Electronics
  • Industrial
  • Aerospace
  • Others

Spare Parts Logistics Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Chemical Logistics Market – Global chemical logistics market by service (transportation, warehousing, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

FMCG Logistics Market in Europe – FMCG logistics market in Europe by service (transportation, warehousing, and VAS) and geography (Western Europe and Eastern Europe).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
