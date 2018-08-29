Log in
Global Sparkling Wine Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Use of e-Commerce Channels - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/29/2018 | 12:39pm CEST

The "Global Sparkling Wine Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Sparkling Wine Market to grow at a CAGR of 1.99% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Sparkling Wine Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the increasing use of e-commerce channels to sell wines. Vendors use online channel partners in the development phases of their products to understand the taste and preference of customers.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing demand for premium wines. Premium wine ranges experience high growth and have become the key buying criterion.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the increasing volatility of raw materials due to climatic conditions. Grapes required for wine production can be seriously affected due to adverse climatic conditions and directly impact the quality of wine produced.

Key vendors

  • Constellation Brands
  • E. & J. Gallo Winery
  • Freixenet
  • LVMH
  • Treasury Wine Estates

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Comparison by product
  • Prosecco
  • Cava
  • Champagne
  • Others
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing use of e-commerce channels to sell wines
  • Rise in small size and alternative packaging
  • Rise in organic and natural wines

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jls834/global_sparkling?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
