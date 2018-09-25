Global Specialty Paper Market 2018-2022 | Advent of Smart Packaging to Promote Growth | Technavio

The global specialty paper market is expected to post a CAGR of over 3%
during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925006031/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global specialty paper market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing
environmental awareness. Plastic emerged as the easy solution for most
of the packaging requirements, especially for packaging food and
beverages. Plastic is economical and offers benefits such as robustness,
lightweight, chemical resistance, and non-porosity. Owing to these
factors, food and beverage manufacturers prefer using plastic over any
other packaging material. However, plastic is virtually nondegradable
and poses a serious threat to the environment. Thus, with increasing
awareness of the environment and plastic’s unsustainability, plastic
packaging is being replaced with specialty paper.
This market research report on the global
specialty paper market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of
the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during
the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of smart packaging as
one of the key emerging trends in the global specialty paper market:
Global specialty paper market: Advent of smart
packaging
Smart packaging is an emerging technology in the field of food
packaging. It has more functions beyond the traditional inert and
passive packaging. Smart packaging is useful in increasing the shelf
life of products and reduces product wastage and damage, thus resulting
in a cost-effective supply chain. The latter can be attributed to
improved properties such as better moisture control. Smart packaging has
advanced features such as antimicrobial and anti-oxidation enabled
packaging, which enhances usability and safety of packaging solutions
and products.
“As smart packaging provides a better customer interface and
extensive information about the products, it enhances consumer
empowerment. This creates a perceived level of differentiation about the
purchased brand. Smart packaging improves the quality control from the
perspective of a brand. This incorporation of cutting-edge technologies
is expected to drive the market during the forecast period,” says a
senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals.
Global specialty paper market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global specialty paper market
by application (P&L, P&W, industrial, and construction) and geographical
regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The P&L segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for
nearly 43% of the market. This application segment is expected to
dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 39%. This
region is expected to dominate the market through 2022.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925006031/en/