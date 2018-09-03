Global Spill Containment Decks Market 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Spill Containment Decks Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global spill containment decks market to grow at a CAGR of 5.02% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Spill Containment Decks Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growth of global warehousing and storage market. The need for safe and secure warehousing and storing of hazardous liquids and materials will fuel the market's growth.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growth in SKU proliferation driving demand for spill containment decks. Vendors offer customized spill containment decks depending on the physical and chemical properties of the chemical products and materials to be stacked or stored.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the volatility in raw material prices. The cost of raw materials is one of the vital factors influencing the cost of end-products and any fluctuations in the raw material prices will prove challenging for vendors functioning in the global spill containment decks market.

