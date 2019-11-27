Log in
Global Sports and Fitness Wear Market 2019-2023| Evolving Opportunities with adidas and Nike | Technavio

11/27/2019 | 02:31am EST

Technavio has been monitoring the global sports and fitness wear market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 50.46 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005547/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global sports and fitness wear market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 152-page research report with TOC on "Sports and Fitness Wear Market Analysis Report by End-users (Men and Women), by Product (Bottom wear, Top wear, and Support items), by Application (Outdoor, Sports-inspired, and Performance), by Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by the rise in the number of sports tournaments. In addition, the technological advances in sports and fitness wear are anticipated to further boost the growth of the sports and fitness wear market.

The growing number of sports enthusiasts is driving the demand and sales of sports and fitness wear. In addition, there is an upsurge in the number of tournaments for games such as baseball, ball sports, racket sports, cricket, hockey, and golf owing to their growing popularity. This will further boost the sales of sports and fitness wear such as top wear, bottom wear, and support items. Thus, the rise in the number of sports tournaments is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Sports and Fitness Wear Market Companies:

adidas

adidas is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various business segments such as Footwear, Apparel, and Equipment. The company offers products such as Top wear, Bottom wear, and Support items.

Nike

Nike is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Footwear, Apparel, and Equipment. The company offers products such as Top wear, Bottom wear, and Support items.

PUMA

PUMA is headquartered in Germany and operates under various business segments, namely Footwear, Apparel, and Accessories. The company offers products such as Top wear, Bottom wear, and Support items.

Under Armour

Under Armour is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Footwear, Apparel, Accessories, Licensing, and Connected Fitness. The company offers products such as Top wear, Bottom wear, and Support items.

VF Corporation

VF Corporation is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, and Imagewear. The company offers products such as Top wear, Bottom wear, and Support items.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Sports and Fitness Wear Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Bottom wear
  • Top wear
  • Support items

Sports and Fitness Wear Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary include:

Health and Wellness Market – Global Health and Wellness Market by product (health and wellness food, wellness tourism, beauty and personal care products, preventive and personalized health, and fitness equipment) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Market – Global Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Market by end-users (men and women) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
