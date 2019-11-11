Global Squid Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with GRUPO NUEVA PESCANOVA and Maruha Nichiro | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global squid market and the market is poised to grow by USD 2.98 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global squid market 2019-2023.

Read the 114-page research report with TOC on "Squid Market Analysis Report by Product (Processed and Fresh ), by Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by high nutritional benefits of consuming squid. In addition, the increasing M&A activities are anticipated to further boost the growth of the squid market.

With the rise in healthy eating trends and number of health-conscious people, the demand and consumption of fish and seafoods such as squid is increasing significantly. Squid is rich in healthy fats and has high vitamin and mineral content. It not only contains high Omega 3 content and trace minerals but also improves the iron absorption in the body. It has high selenium content and other vitamin and minerals. As a result, its consumption promotes nerve and red blood cell formation and DNA synthesis. Thus, the high nutritional benefits of squid are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Squid Market Companies:

GRUPO NUEVA PESCANOVA

GRUPO NUEVA PESCANOVA is headquartered in Spain and operates under various business segments such as Fishing, Aquaculture, Processing, and Selling. The company offers squid products such as mini squid rings, under their TAPEO range.

Maruha Nichiro

Maruha Nichiro is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business units: Fisheries & Aquaculture, Trading, Overseas Business, Processing, Logistics, and Others. The company offers processed and frozen squid.

NISSUI

NISSUI is headquartered in Japan and operates under various business segments, namely Marine Products Business, Food Products Business, Fine Chemicals Business, General Distribution, and Others.

OCEANA GROUP

OCEANA GROUP is headquartered in South Africa and offers services through the following business segments: Canned fish and fishmeal (Africa), Fishmeal and fish oil (USA), Horse mackerel and hake, Lobster and squid, and CCS Logistics.

Thai Union Group

Thai Union Group is headquartered in Thailand and offers services through the following business segments: Ambient seafood, Frozen and chilled seafood and related business, and Pet food, value-added and other business.

Squid Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Processed

Fresh

Squid Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

