Global Squid Market 2019-2023 | Rising Sustainable Fishing Practices to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global squid market is expected to post a CAGR close to 4% during
the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005462/en/
Technavio predicts the global squid market to post a CAGR close to 4% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the high nutritional
benefits. Squid is seafood that has high vitamin and mineral content and
healthy fats. Healthy eating trends and growing health awareness are
increasing the demand for fish and seafood such as squid. The global
demand for squid has increased due to its high nutritional content,
including trace minerals, high Omega 3 content, and high health
awareness. A 3-oz serving of squid can provide more than 10% daily value
(DV) of essential nutrients required for an average adult. Uncooked
plain squid is also low on calories and fat. Sushi squid, without any
additives, has a mere 26 calories per ounce, and less than half a gram
of fat. Therefore, with such health benefits, the market for squid is
expected to have a positive outlook during the forecast period.
As per Technavio, the rising sustainable fishing practices will have a
positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly
over the forecast period. This global
squid market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes
other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth
over 2019-2023.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Global squid market: Rising sustainable fishing
practices
The demand for squids has increased the number of fishermen involved in
overfishing and unsustainable fishing. Dynamite fishing, bottom
trawling, electro-fishing, and fishing with poisons are examples of
unsustainable fishing practices. These practices destruct the natural
habitat and threaten the environment in which these sea creatures need
to thrive. Thus, squid manufacturers and vendors are gradually putting
efforts to follow a sustainable aquaculture practice. With commitments
by large restaurant chains and retailers such as Walmart, Whole Foods,
Ikea, and McDonald's to source seafood that is certified sustainable,
the vendors are trying to involve and indulge in sustainable aquaculture
practices. Thus, with such initiatives, the global market for squid is
expected to thrive during the forecast period.
“The global squid market is witnessing growing consolidation
activities, with many M&A in the seafood market. Most M&A transactions
are driven by a focus on factors such as diversity in product portfolio,
penetration in new markets, high market share, strong brand image, and
improved control over the supply chain. Also, vendors participating in
M&A try to improve their product innovation, supply chain efficiency,
and growth through the acquisition of new product lines, flavors, and
diversified operations to newer markets and sectors,” says a senior
analyst at Technavio for research on consumer staples.
Global squid market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global squid market by product
(processed and fresh) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the
Americas).
The APAC region led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 55%,
followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. However, during the
forecast period, the Americas is expected to register the highest
incremental growth, followed by the EMEA region.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005462/en/