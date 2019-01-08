Global Squid Market 2019-2023 | Rising Sustainable Fishing Practices to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global squid market is expected to post a CAGR close to 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005462/en/

Technavio predicts the global squid market to post a CAGR close to 4% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the high nutritional benefits. Squid is seafood that has high vitamin and mineral content and healthy fats. Healthy eating trends and growing health awareness are increasing the demand for fish and seafood such as squid. The global demand for squid has increased due to its high nutritional content, including trace minerals, high Omega 3 content, and high health awareness. A 3-oz serving of squid can provide more than 10% daily value (DV) of essential nutrients required for an average adult. Uncooked plain squid is also low on calories and fat. Sushi squid, without any additives, has a mere 26 calories per ounce, and less than half a gram of fat. Therefore, with such health benefits, the market for squid is expected to have a positive outlook during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rising sustainable fishing practices will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global squid market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global squid market: Rising sustainable fishing practices

The demand for squids has increased the number of fishermen involved in overfishing and unsustainable fishing. Dynamite fishing, bottom trawling, electro-fishing, and fishing with poisons are examples of unsustainable fishing practices. These practices destruct the natural habitat and threaten the environment in which these sea creatures need to thrive. Thus, squid manufacturers and vendors are gradually putting efforts to follow a sustainable aquaculture practice. With commitments by large restaurant chains and retailers such as Walmart, Whole Foods, Ikea, and McDonald's to source seafood that is certified sustainable, the vendors are trying to involve and indulge in sustainable aquaculture practices. Thus, with such initiatives, the global market for squid is expected to thrive during the forecast period.

“The global squid market is witnessing growing consolidation activities, with many M&A in the seafood market. Most M&A transactions are driven by a focus on factors such as diversity in product portfolio, penetration in new markets, high market share, strong brand image, and improved control over the supply chain. Also, vendors participating in M&A try to improve their product innovation, supply chain efficiency, and growth through the acquisition of new product lines, flavors, and diversified operations to newer markets and sectors,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on consumer staples.

Global squid market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global squid market by product (processed and fresh) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 55%, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. However, during the forecast period, the Americas is expected to register the highest incremental growth, followed by the EMEA region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005462/en/