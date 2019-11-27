Log in
News  >  Companies  >  All News

Global Stamped & Anodized Aluminum Components for Beauty Packaging Market to reach US$ 5,450.6 million by 2026 – Coherent Market Insights

11/27/2019 | 11:30am EST

The global stamped & anodized aluminum components for beauty packaging market is estimated to reach US$ 5,450.6 million by 2026 from US$ 3,676.6 million in 2018, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period (2019–2026). Key drivers such as shifting consumer preference towards sustainable, eco-friendly & aesthetically appealing packaging material are expected to positively impact demand for stamped & anodized aluminum components during the forecast period. However, high cost of aluminum compared to other materials such as tinplate, steel is estimated to be a major factor restraining growth of the market in the near future.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Stamped & Anodized Aluminum Components for Beauty Packaging Market:

Among technology, continuous stamping technology held a significant market share in global stamped & anodized aluminum components for beauty packaging market in 2018. Continuous technology helps in manufacturing components with utmost precision while saving labor expenses. Moreover, the time required for stamping of aluminum is quite less when compared to manual stamping technologies. These factors are expected to drive growth of the technology over the forecast period.

Request your Sample PDF copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3098

Among component type, caps segment dominated in the global stamped & anodized aluminum components for beauty packaging market in 2018, accounting for 17.1% share in terms of volume. Owing to multiple applications of caps in the cosmetic industry such as skincare products, hair care products, perfumes, fragrances etc. the segment is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Among application, color cosmetics segment held largest market volume share in the global stamped & anodized aluminum components for beauty packaging market in 2018. Rapidly growing color cosmetics industry across the globe is projected to boost growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the International Trade Administration (ITA), U.S. Department of Commerce, in 2015, the total U.S. exports in the personal care and cosmetics industry was valued at US$ 10.4 billion. Additionally, the exports of the U.S. grew at an average of 15% over the past three years and 6% over the past five years.

Among region, North America accounted for the largest volume share in the global stamped & anodized aluminum components for beauty packaging market in 2018. Strong presence of key players is boosting growth of the North America market. For instance, Anomatic Corporation is a manufacturer & supplier of anodized aluminum packaging products. It offers packaging technologies such as vacuum metallization, hot foil stamping, and flexographic offset printing to enhance aesthetic appeal of packaging. The company has large manufacturing facilities in the U.S.

Key Market Takeaways:

  • In February 2019, Anomatic Corporation had announced the acquisition of CP Technologies Company, an injection molding firm located in Columbus, Ohio. This acquisition will further strengthen their ability to provide full-package solutions to customers in key markets.
  • Some of the major players operating in the global stamped & anodized aluminum components for beauty packaging market includes Anomatic Corporation, Euscher GmbH & Co. KG, Seidel GmbH & Co. KG, TESEM, Qualipac Metal, Albea S.A., Coster Group, COVIT S.L., Thomas Group, Reboul SAS, Cabagaglio Packaging S.r.l., Crown Holdings, Inc., Acme Cosmetic Components, GuangZhou Lihua Hardware & Plastic Products Co., Ltd., Grupo Industrial Alespri, and Majesty Packaging Systems Co., Ltd., among others.
  • In June 2019, Coster Group partnered with Catidom, a France-based supplier of anodized metal components for metal anodization, of metal components. In the partnership, Catidom will supply anodized custom aluminum for pumps (actuator shells, ferrules, and collars) and bottles (caps and closures) to the perfumery business of Coster Group.

Buy this Report (Single User License) @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3098

Market Segmentation:

  • By Technology:
    • Multi-step
    • Continuous
  • By Stamping Process Type:
    • Blanking, Piercing, & Punching
    • Deep-Drawing
    • Bending
    • Coining
    • Metal Laser Cutting
    • Others
  • By Anodized Technology:
    • Manual
    • Automated
  • By Component Type:
    • Caps
    • Ferrules
    • Mounting Cup
    • Tube & Containers
    • Actuator metal Shell
    • Pencils
    • Twist & Click Pen
    • Metal Collar
    • Others
  • By Application:
    • Perfume & Fragrance
    • Oral Care
    • Hair Care
    • Skin Care
    • Color Cosmetics
  • By Region:
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Latin America
    • Middle East
    • Africa

