Global Sterilization Monitoring Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities With 3M Co. and Cantel Medical Corp. | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global sterilization monitoring market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 259.99 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sterilization Monitoring Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on “Sterilization Monitoring Market Analysis Report by End-Users (Hospitals and clinics and Research laboratories), Product (BIs, and CIs), Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024.”

The market is driven by the increasing number of surgical procedures. In addition, the rising importance of food sterilization is anticipated to boost the growth of the sterilization monitoring market.

The rise in the cases of injuries and illnesses that require surgical intervention has increased the number of surgical procedures across the world. Many surgical procedures are often associated with risk factors such as the development of surgical site infections (SSIs). Such risk factors are likely to arise from contaminated surgical equipment, which has not been cleaned or packaged properly. Hence, it is imperative for hospitals and clinics to sterilize surgical instruments and monitor the sterilization process of instruments to reduce the risk of SSI. With the growing number of surgical procedures, the demand for sterilization monitoring products will increase significantly during the forecast period.

Major Five Sterilization Monitoring Market Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates its business through segments such as Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. The company offers a wide range of sterilization monitoring products. Some of its key offerings include 3M Attest Biological Indicators and 3M Comply SteriGage Chemical Integrator.

Cantel Medical Corp.

Cantel Medical Corp. operates its business through segments such as Endoscopy, Water Purification and Filtration, Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. Traditional Spore Strips and AirView II are the key offerings of the company.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc. operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceutical and Medical. Bowie-Dick and Chemical Indicator Strips are the key offerings of the company.

Etigam BV

Etigam BV operates its business through segments such as Chemical indicators and Biological indicators. STEAM INDICATORS and SPORE SUSPENSIONS are the key offerings of the company.

gke-GmbH

gke-GmbH operates its business through segments such as Cleaning monitoring, and Sterilization monitoring and documentation. The company offers a range of steam sterilization products, ethylene oxide sterilization products, formaldehyde sterilization products, plasma sterilization products, and dry heat sterilization products. Bowie-Dick Simulation is one of the key offerings of the company.

Technavio has segmented the Sterilization Monitoring Market based on the End-users, Product, and Region.

Sterilization Monitoring End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2024)

Hospitals and clinics

Research laboratories

Sterilization Monitoring Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2024)

BIs

CIs

Sterilization Monitoring Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

