Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Still's Disease Treatment Market to Reach Up To US$ 2,093.8 Million by end of 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 09:51am EDT

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global Still’s disease treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,539.4 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.49% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis:

The global still’s disease treatment market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to increasing research & development activities and drug launches. For instance, in July 2018, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB launched Kineret drug for the treatment of AOSD (adult-onset still's disease). Kineret (anakinra) is a third-line treatment for use when still’s disease does not respond to DMARDs and corticosteroids, and when patients fail to respond to methotrexate. For rheumatoid (RA) and CAPS, this drug is already available in the U.K.

In June 2020, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation launched Ilaris injection post receiving FDA approval for the treatment of Still’s disease. In 2018, this injection was approved for Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (SJIA) in patients aged 2 years and older. This drug is also used for the treatment of Adult-Onset Still’s Disease (AOSD). Such introductions would, in turn, establish a platform for the market development, driving the industry growth.

Key players in the still’s disease treatment market are focused on strategic license agreements and joint ventures to maintain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in July 2019, Aevi Genomic Medicine and AstraZeneca entered into a license agreement for its fully human mAb MEDI2338 phase II trials that target IL-18 (interleukin 18). Aevi Genomic planned to initially develop the drug for AOSD (adult-onset Still's disease).

Request for Sample PDF copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4023

Key Market Takeaways:

The global still’s disease treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.49% during the forecast period (2020-2027), owing to increasing prevalence of still’s disease across the world. For instance, according to the Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, the prevalence of Still’s disease is around 25,000 in the European Union, each year.

Europe is expected to be the most lucrative region in the global still’s disease treatment market, owing to drug approvals in the region. For instance, in April 2018, SOBI announced that Kineret (anakinra) received approval from the European Commission (EC) for Still’s disease treatment.

Key players operating in the global still’s disease treatment market include Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, AB2 Bio Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Novartis AG, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Zydus Cadila, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Vintage Labs, Horizon Therapeutics plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Mylan N.V., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4023

Market Segmentation:

  • Global Still’s Disease Treatment Market, By Treatment:
    • Pain Management
    • Corticosteroids Therapy
    • Tocilizumab
    • Canakinumab
    • Anakinra
    • Others
  • Global Still’s Disease Treatment Market, By Route of Administration:
    • Injectable
    • Oral
  • Global Still’s Disease Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel:
    • Retail Pharmacies
    • Hospital Pharmacies
    • Online Pharmacies
  • Global Still’s Disease Treatment Market, By Region:
    • North America
      • By Country:
        • U.S.
        • Canada
    • Europe
      • By Country:
        • U.K.
        • Germany
        • Italy
        • Spain
        • France
        • Russia
        • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • By Country:
        • Australia
        • India
        • China
        • Japan
        • ASEAN
        • South Korea
        • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • Latin America
      • By Country:
        • Brazil
        • Mexico
        • Argentina
        • Rest of Latin America
    • Middle East
      • By Country:
        • GCC
        • Israel
        • Rest of Middle East
    • Africa
      • By Country/Region:
        • South Africa
        • Central Africa
        • North Africa

Related Market Intelligence Report:

Global and China Osteoporosis Drugs Market, By Drug Type (Bisphosphonates (Alendronate, Risedronate, Ibandronate, Zoledronic Acid, Others), Calcitonin, Hormone Therapy, Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs), Parathyroid Hormone-Related Protein (PTHrP) Analog, Rank Ligand (RANKL) Inhibitor), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, China, Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027

Read more: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/global-and-china-osteoporosis-drugs-market-4018

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:05aCUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Named a Best Employer for Women by Forbes
BU
10:05aFinger Motion Reports Fiscal 2020 and Q1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Shareholder Update
NE
10:04aGALAXY GAMING, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:04aSERES THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:04aWOLTERS KLUWER : Enablon Announces COVID-19 Protect & Respond Enterprise Solution
AQ
10:04aNew Venture, CSG Health Group Comes Out of the Pandemic
BU
10:04aThe Presidio Group Advises on the Sale of Jaguar Land Rover North Austin
BU
10:04aOn-Demand Health Care Provider Remedy Names Dr. Ronald Dixon Chief Medical Officer
BU
10:03aCushman & Wakefield and Binswanger Marketing Unique 14-Acre Development Site in Stamford, CT Called “Peninsula at Harbor Point”
BU
10:03aTRANSPERFECT : Q2 Billed Revenue Roughly Flat Reflecting Impact of COVID-19
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Wirecard Was Fined By Visa, Mastercard -- WSJ
2INTEL CORPORATION : Intel ousts its chief engineer, shakes up technical group after delays
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH shares fall as luxury giant's second-quarter results underwhelm
4DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED : After early hype, Japan's homegrown COVID-19 drug hope Avigan faces rocky f..
5MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A. : MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM S A : 2Q20 Earnings Release

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group