Global Still's Disease Treatment Market to Reach Up To US$ 2,093.8 Million by end of 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global Still’s disease treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,539.4 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.49% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis:

The global still’s disease treatment market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to increasing research & development activities and drug launches. For instance, in July 2018, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB launched Kineret drug for the treatment of AOSD (adult-onset still's disease). Kineret (anakinra) is a third-line treatment for use when still’s disease does not respond to DMARDs and corticosteroids, and when patients fail to respond to methotrexate. For rheumatoid (RA) and CAPS, this drug is already available in the U.K.

In June 2020, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation launched Ilaris injection post receiving FDA approval for the treatment of Still’s disease. In 2018, this injection was approved for Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (SJIA) in patients aged 2 years and older. This drug is also used for the treatment of Adult-Onset Still’s Disease (AOSD). Such introductions would, in turn, establish a platform for the market development, driving the industry growth.

Key players in the still’s disease treatment market are focused on strategic license agreements and joint ventures to maintain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in July 2019, Aevi Genomic Medicine and AstraZeneca entered into a license agreement for its fully human mAb MEDI2338 phase II trials that target IL-18 (interleukin 18). Aevi Genomic planned to initially develop the drug for AOSD (adult-onset Still's disease).

Key Market Takeaways:

The global still’s disease treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.49% during the forecast period (2020-2027), owing to increasing prevalence of still’s disease across the world. For instance, according to the Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, the prevalence of Still’s disease is around 25,000 in the European Union, each year.

Europe is expected to be the most lucrative region in the global still’s disease treatment market, owing to drug approvals in the region. For instance, in April 2018, SOBI announced that Kineret (anakinra) received approval from the European Commission (EC) for Still’s disease treatment.

Key players operating in the global still’s disease treatment market include Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, AB2 Bio Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Novartis AG, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Zydus Cadila, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Vintage Labs, Horizon Therapeutics plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Mylan N.V., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Global Still’s Disease Treatment Market, By Treatment: Pain Management Corticosteroids Therapy Tocilizumab Canakinumab Anakinra Others

Global Still’s Disease Treatment Market, By Route of Administration: Injectable Oral

Global Still’s Disease Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel: Retail Pharmacies Hospital Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Still’s Disease Treatment Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



