Global Stock Rally Pauses in Europe

By Caitlin Ostroff

-- Treasury yields edge down

-- Sterling holds steady against the dollar

-- Caterpillar and Boeing to report earnings

European stocks paused after Asian indexes mostly gained, amid an earnings season in the U.S. that has so far mostly beaten expectations.

The Stoxx Europe 600 opened broadly flat. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.8% and Japan's Nikkei gained 0.4%.

Deutsche Bank fell 5.2% on Wednesday after it reported a loss of $3.51 billion due to restructuring costs.

In the U.S., shares in big tech companies fell in after-hours trade Tuesday after the Justice Department announced it was opening a broad antitrust review into whether dominant firms have unlawfully stifled competition. Facebook Inc. fell 1.5%, Google-parent Alphabet Inc. fell 0.9%, Amazon.com Inc. fell 1% and Apple Inc. fell 0.4%.

The British pound was mostly unchanged Wednesday, a day after Boris Johnson emerged as the victor to become the next U.K. prime minister. Though the market had expected Mr. Johnson's win, investors may react to his cabinet appointments, said John Wraith, head of U.K. rates strategy for UBS.

On the earnings front, AT&T Inc., Boeing Co. and Caterpillar Inc. are among the firms slated to announce earnings for their most recent quarter later Wednesday.

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com