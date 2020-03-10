Global Stock Selloff Moderates

By Xie Yu

International markets regained some poise after Monday's bruising selloff, with American stock futures gaining 2%, as investors welcomed the prospect of new U.S. tax cuts and other measures to counter the economic pain caused by the novel coronavirus.

President Trump said Monday his administration would discuss several proposals with Congress, including a possible payroll-tax cut and help for hourly wage earners.

By late morning in Hong Kong on Tuesday, E-mini S&P 500 futures had risen about 2.1%, suggesting U.S. stocks could regain some ground when trading begins later in the day.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose to 0.635%. It had hit a historic low of 0.339% on Monday as investors rushed for safety, before settling at 0.501%. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.6%, after an initial fall that would have left it in bear-market territory had it held through the day. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 pared steep early losses but remained 1.5% lower.

"What we see today on global markets is led by U.S. stock futures," said Frank Benzimra, head of Asia equity strategy at Société Générale in Hong Kong. "Markets are welcoming some policy shifts that seem [likely] to be taken by the U.S. government, including payroll tax cuts, or targeted measures easing cash-flow issues for some companies."

However, Mr. Benzimra said markets would remain volatile and the collapse in oil prices, plus the stock-market selloff, would hurt the real economy.

Chinese stocks seesawed between moderate losses and gains, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite down 0.5%. The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong was trading flat by late morning.

Major U.S. stock indexes suffered their steepest single-day falls since 2008 on Monday, tumbling more than 7%, after oil prices slid the most since the Gulf War in January 1991. Indexes in Germany, France and Britain slid into bear markets, as did some sectors of the U.S. market.

"It is quite normal for the market to have a minor revision after the brutal selloff on Monday, but it is far from a rebound," said Hong Hao, chief strategist at Bocom International Holdings Co.

Mr. Hong said the Trump administration proposals appeared to reassure investors by suggesting "the government still has measures to contain the damage brought by the coronavirus."

However, Mr. Hong added, many uncertainties remained, including energy prices, and what the U.S. Federal Reserve will do to follow its emergency interest-rate cut last week.

