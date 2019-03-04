Global Stocks Climb on Progress in Trade Talks

By Georgi Kantchev and Joanne Chiu

Global stocks kicked off the week higher on signs of progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% in early morning trade, following broad gains across Asia where Chinese stocks led the way.

Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.3%. The Dow has risen for nine of the past 10 weeks.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that the U.S. and China were in the final stages of completing a trade deal after months of sparring. Beijing was offering to lower tariffs and other restrictions on American goods while Washington was considering removing most, if not all, sanctions levied against Chinese products since last year.

"Today's rally is largely fueled by optimism over a trade deal," said Daxiao Li, chief economist at Yingda Securities Co. in Shenzhen.

Trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies have swayed stocks in recent months as concerns have grown that the tariff spat could add to an already slowing global growth picture.

Tai Hui, chief market strategist for Asia Pacific at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, wrote in a note to clients that a sustained cease-fire on tariffs would "help to reduce business uncertainty."

In currencies, the WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was broadly flat. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose slightly to 2.759%, from 2.755% Friday. Yields move inversely to prices.

Investors were also looking ahead to a busy week of central bank messaging and economic data, with U.S. jobs numbers for February due Friday.

Dovish signals from the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve in recent weeks have helped stocks bounce off a slump late last year. On Thursday, the ECB convenes for its next monetary policy meeting, two months after it ended its massive stimulus scheme. The ECB is preparing to give banks more cheap, long-term funding, analysts say.

"This would help the ECB to preserve its monetary policy stance and prevent a temporary economic slowdown from propagating through unnecessary deleveraging," said Jim Reid, an analyst at Deutsche Bank, in a note to clients.

In Asia, China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.1% and Japan's Nikkei finished up 1%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index, which is dominated by mainland Chinese companies and other businesses that are heavily exposed to China, advanced 0.5% to an eight-month high.

In commodities, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was up 0.1% while gold prices fell 0.5%.

Write to Georgi Kantchev at georgi.kantchev@wsj.com and Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com