Global Stocks Decline Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

By Donato Paolo Mancini

Global stocks eased on Wednesday as a violent confrontation escalated between India and Pakistan. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's affirmation of a wait-and-see approach to interest-rate changes didn't appear to have lifted market spirits.

The Stoxx Europe 600 shed 0.5% in midmorning trade. U.S. futures pointed to opening losses of 0.3% both for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and 0.2% for the S&P 500.

In Asia, major indexes bucked a positive trend seen earlier in the day following reports that the Pakistani military shot down two Indian aircraft that had entered its airspace over the contested region of Kashmir and arrested one Indian pilot. The Indian military didn't immediately comment.

The developments came a day after India bombed what it said was a terrorist training camp in Pakistan, the first cross-border attack over cease-fire lines in almost 50 years. Earlier this month a Kashmiri militant killed 40 Indian paramilitary police officers in an attack that India blamed on a Pakistan-based jihadist group.

Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 0.5% higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.1% after gaining 0.8% earlier in the session. India's NIFTY 50 and Sensex were 0.3% and 0.2% lower, respectively.

"Given the history and tightened tensions [between India and Pakistan], it's hard to say how it goes from here," said Mohammed Kazmi, a portfolio manager at Geneva-based Union Bancaire Privée. "If [the situation] doesn't escalate, you'll see broader risk markets recovering, if it's more of a local issue."

In testimony to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, Mr. Powell said the U.S. central bank was in no rush to raise interest rates while officials consider slower global growth and its impact on the U.S. But in markets, the accommodative stance was outweighed by the flaring of tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors in Asia.

Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING in Germany, agreed. He said that in Europe, markets will also be paying attention to developments in the U.K.'s planned departure from the European Union and to the release of economic figures later in the morning.

"People are for looking on any kind of information on the European economy," he said. "Any sign of stabilization would be good for markets."

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.9% and the British pound gained 0.5% against the U.S. dollar to $1.3318, a 2019 high. The market moves suggested investors were growing increasingly confident that a no-deal Brexit was less likely after British Prime Minister Theresa May decided on Tuesday to allow members of parliament to delay Brexit if a departure deal isn't agreed.

Meanwhile, Air France-KLM shares were down 11%, on track to suffer their biggest declines in over a decade, after the Dutch government said it had taken a stake in the airline, increasing concerns a restructuring could be stopped in its tracks by political intervention. Metro Bank shares dropped 20% after the beleaguered lender lowered its growth targets and said it would tap investors for more cash.

Bayer was among the biggest gainers with its shares up 4.6% after it reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Brent crude traded 1.2% higher at $66.02 a barrel. Giovanni Staunovo, a commodity analyst at UBS, said investors will be paying attention to the U.S. oil inventory report later in the day.

"We might see a first crude draw since Jan. 11," Mr. Staunovo said. "Higher compliance to the OPEC+ oil production cut deal amid healthy oil demand should further tighten the oil market and allow Brent to move up into the $70-$80 per barrel range over the coming months."

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of 16 of its peers, was down 0.1%.

Yields for 10-year U.S. Treasurys edged down to 2.629% from 2.636% on Tuesday. Yields move inversely to prices.

Gold was up 0.1% at $1,329.20 an ounce.