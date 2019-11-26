Log in
Global Stocks Drift in Absence of New Impetus

11/26/2019 | 06:40am EST

By Paul J. Davies

Global stocks drifted Tuesday amid mixed signals from the Federal Reserve and negotiators on the U.S.-China trade talks.

Futures linked to the S&P 500 index were mostly flat, following a day in which the three benchmark U.S. equity gauges rose to close at records. The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 gauge slipped 0.1%.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell offered no new impetus to markets on Monday evening, when he said the central bank cut interest rates this year in part because officials concluded the economy wasn't as strong as anticipated. He also reiterated that monetary policy wouldn't change unless economic conditions shifted materially, and current rate levels were appropriate for supporting the job market and boosting inflation.

Investors also got no new indications of concrete progress in the trade negotiations, though China's Commerce Ministry reported that Chinese and U.S. officials reached consensus on resolving relevant problems in a phone call on Tuesday. The two sides discussed matters related to their crucial concerns, the ministry said, without elaborating. The Shanghai Composite Index closed almost flat, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 0.3%.

"The market is just waiting now for news on a China-U. S. trade deal," said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors. Liquidity will start to thin during the coming holiday season, and that can exaggerate market moves, she added. "It's going to be really rocky and driven by trade-deal headlines."

Ahead of the opening bell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise fell 4% on the back of a larger-than-expected revenue decline for the fourth quarter, which it reported after markets closed Monday. Also lower was Palo Alto Networks, which fell 7.7% in offhours trading after the cybersecurity firm's outlook for the current quarter disappointed investors.

Over in Europe, Compass Group was among the biggest losers after its shares dropped 5.2% in London trading. The food-service company posted a drop in fiscal 2019 profit.

Later today, there will be a slew of data from the U.S. including the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index reading, offering a view on the changes in the value of residential real estate across 20 markets in the U.S. Data on new home sales, which are expected to show continued growth, and the Conference Board's consumer confidence index, which is forecast to show an improvement in sentiment, are also due out.

Write to Paul J. Davies at paul.davies@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.72% 2906.17 End-of-day quote.16.35%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.68% 28066.47 Delayed Quote.20.32%
HANG SENG -0.14% 26939.21 Real-time Quote.4.38%
NASDAQ 100 1.21% 8371.927976 Delayed Quote.30.58%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.32% 8632.48912 Delayed Quote.28.20%
S&P 500 0.75% 3133.64 Delayed Quote.25.00%
