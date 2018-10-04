Global Stocks Drop as Treasury Yields Continue Climb

By David Hodari

Global stocks slipped Thursday, while U.S. Treasury yields shot to multiyear highs amid resilient economic data and ebbing trade fears.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasurys, which investors often see as a bellwether for risk sentiment, had last risen to 3.201% from 3.159% late Wednesday, its highest level since July 2011.

Similarly, the yield on the two-year Treasury note was last 2.882%, up from 2.860% Wednesday, when it hit its highest point in more than a decade. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was down 0.5% in opening trade, with the index's autos and parts sector slipping 0.8% amid continuing fears that the sector could take a fresh hit from the Trump administration's renewed focus on its trade spat with China.

Italy's FTSE MIB dropped 0.5%, following local Italian media reports that the country's government will move to shrink its stated budget deficit target of 2.4% of gross domestic product in the years after 2019. Italy's populist-led government announced the higher-than-expected target last week in a move that has since roiled Italian equity and bond markets. The yield on 10-year Italian bonds had last risen to 3.324% from 2.932% late Wednesday.

U.S. futures pointed to 0.4% opening losses for both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, after the latter benchmark hit a fresh record Wednesday.

Most Chinese indexes were still closed for the country's public holiday, although Hong Kong's Hang Seng benchmark led most Asian indexes lower, sliding 1.7% as Japan's Nikkei fell 0.6%. Those losses came as Asian currencies slipped further against the U.S. dollar, with the yen hitting its weakest level versus the dollar in more than year.

The weakening in Asian currencies, including the Chinese yuan and the South Korean won followed the "one-way move for the dollar" over the past 24 hours, according to strategists at Deutsche Bank in a note.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, was last flat, although had consolidated its recent gains, having surged 1% in the past five trading sessions and extended its year-to-date increase to 5.2%.

Analysts have put much of the dollar's climb so far in 2018 down to a cocktail of factors, including rising Federal Reserve interest rates, buoyant economic figures and a flight from emerging market currencies, partly thanks to fears over global trade tensions.

Investor confidence in both the health of the U.S. economy and the Fed's steadfastness in its forward guidance received a further boost Wednesday, when the central bank's Chairman Jerome Powell said that the nation's economy is experiencing "a remarkably positive set of economic circumstances," adding that he sees little risk of the current economic expansion will be knocked off course.

The news earlier in the week that Canada had joined the U.S. and Mexico in successfully renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement has softened some of the global trade anxieties of recent months. But that may not last as the Trump administration is expected to refocus its attentions on its trade fight with China.

With the world's two largest economies having in recent months imposed rounds of tariffs on the import of one another's goods, "the market's now waiting to see whether we get that second round of tariffs on Chinese goods that the Trump administration is threatening," said Mihir Wohra, CIO of asset allocation and real return at Pimco. "I think we're likely to see an escalation, which wouldn't be great for markets, although we may get a walk-back or a deal later on."

In commodities, Brent crude oil was down 0.2% at $86.15 a barrel and gold was up 0.1% at $1,198.95 a troy ounce.

