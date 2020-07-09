Log in
Global Stocks Edge Higher, Led by China Rally

07/09/2020 | 06:01am EDT

By Caitlin Ostroff

China's stock market zoomed ahead for the eighth day in a row, leading global markets higher on hopes for a sustained economic recovery from coronavirus lockdowns.

The Shanghai Composite rose 1.4% Thursday, extending a winning streak that is now the longest since January 2018. The index is up 15% since the start of July as individual investors bet on a strong economic recovery.

Stock indexes in Europe pushed higher, with the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 gaining 0.4%. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index was up 0.4% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.3%.

In China, "The day traders are actually a sizable part of the market," said Altaf Kassam, head of investment strategy for State Street Global Advisors in Europe.

He said the traders were looking at signals of the government's support for the economy: "If anywhere has had a V-shaped recovery, it's China."

China's currency continued to strengthen Thursday, trading for less than 7 yuan to the dollar for the first time since the worst of the coronavirus-related market panic in March.

U.S. futures wavered early Thursday ahead of fresh labor market data. Futures tied to the S&P 500 were flat, indicating that moves in U.S. markets could be muted after the New York opening bell.

New figures on the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits through the week ending July 4 are due at 8:30 a.m. ET. Weekly claims have fallen from their April highs but have held steady near 1.5 million over the last three weeks, leading some economists to worry that the U.S. economic recovery is stalling.

Investors have looked past a rising number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. to the prospects for economic growth, supported by central banks and governments around the world.

The U.S. reported more than 58,000 new cases Wednesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, down slightly from the previous day.

"There's got to be some underlying concerns about the recent rise in Covid-19 cases in some countries and particularly in the U.S. The markets have managed to shrug this off," said Rhys Herbert, senior economist at Lloyds Banking Group.

Gold rose 0.2% to $1,823.30 a troy ounce and is hovering at its highest level since September 2011.

In Treasury markets, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury ticked up to 0.655% from 0.652% Wednesday.

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.68% 26067.28 Delayed Quote.-9.28%
HANG SENG 0.41% 26249.37 Real-time Quote.-7.26%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC -1.51% 30.27 Delayed Quote.-50.85%
NASDAQ 100 1.36% 10666.700739 Delayed Quote.22.14%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.44% 10492.500132 Delayed Quote.16.94%
NIKKEI 225 0.40% 22529.29 Real-time Quote.-5.15%
S&P 500 0.78% 3169.94 Delayed Quote.-1.88%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.02% 4191.07 Delayed Quote.16.21%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.02% 4140.23 Delayed Quote.10.06%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.22% 367.3 Delayed Quote.-11.87%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.25% 804.86 Delayed Quote.-10.54%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.18% 6.9854 Delayed Quote.0.92%
