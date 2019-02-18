Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Global Stocks Edge Higher as U.S.-China Trade Talks Progress

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 08:28am EST

By Georgi Kantchev

Global stocks rose Monday as investors eyed the next steps in the U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Following a rally in Asia, where Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.6%, the Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.1%.

U.S. markets were closed for the Presidents Day holiday. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.1%. The Dow last week notched its eighth consecutive weekly gain, the longest winning streak since November 2017.

Trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies have swayed stocks in recent months as concerns have grown that the tariff spat could add to an already slowing global growth picture.

Officials from both countries are holding further talks this week in Washington after discussions in Beijing. President Trump tweeted on Sunday that "big progress being made on soooo many different fronts!"

"The market has been worried about the China tariffs but Trump wants a deal and a lot of the fears are generally overblown," said Patrick Spencer, vice chairman for equities at Baird.

Other analysts were more cautious, given that there is still a substantial gap between the concessions China is willing to offer and what the Trump administration will accept. Sharp divisions remain on items such as how Beijing can address U.S. complaints that China pressures U.S. companies to share technology.

"We don't think tariffs go higher on March 2, but major issues remain unresolved," Andrew Sheets, chief cross-asset strategist at Morgan Stanley, wrote in a note to clients.

Investors were also looking ahead to a busy week of central bank messaging, with minutes from recent Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank meetings due to be released. Dovish signals from the Fed and the ECB in recent weeks have helped stocks bounce off a slump late last year.

"The more patient terminology from the Fed has been fairly accommodative for markets so far," Mr. Spencer said.

The Fed will release the minutes from its Jan. 29-30 policy meeting on Wednesday and the ECB will publish its January meeting minutes on Thursday.

The memos "will be scrutinized for clues about the depth of the shifts in their respective outlooks," analysts at Société Générale wrote in a note to clients.

In currencies, the WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was down 0.1%.

In the U.K., the pound edged up as a group of British lawmakers quit Britain's main opposition Labour Party, a step illustrating how Brexit has exposed rifts in the British political system. The group all favor the U.K.'s membership of the EU, though their move is seen as unlikely to alter the Brexit prospects.

Sterling was up 0.3% against the dollar.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished up 1.8% while South Korea's Kospi index rose 0.7%.

In commodities, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was broadly flat while gold prices rose 0.5%.

Write to Georgi Kantchev at georgi.kantchev@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.74% 25883.25 Delayed Quote.10.96%
HANG SENG 1.71% 28339.27 Real-time Quote.7.81%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.50% 2207.68 Real-time Quote.7.60%
NASDAQ 100 0.47% 7055.1793 Delayed Quote.11.46%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.61% 7472.4101 Delayed Quote.12.62%
NIKKEI 225 1.82% 21281.85 Real-time Quote.4.43%
S&P 500 1.09% 2775.6 Delayed Quote.10.72%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.08% 96.9 End-of-day quote.0.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
08:28aGlobal Stocks Edge Higher as U.S.-China Trade Talks Progress
DJ
07:49aEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Hover At 4-month Highs On Hopes For More Trade Progress; Wirecard Surges
DJ
07:39aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Kick Higher On Renewed U.S.-China Trade Hopes
DJ
06:58aWorld stocks lifted to 2-1/2 month highs by trade optimism
RE
06:57aWorld stocks lifted to two-and-a-half month highs by trade optimism
RE
06:50aEUROPE : European stocks hold onto four-month highs as trade talks progress
RE
06:34aGlobal Stocks Edge Up as U.S.-China Trade Talks Progress
DJ
05:09aMost Southeast Asian stocks end higher on trade talk progress; Indonesia leads
RE
05:07aLONDON MARKETS: London Markets Lose Ground From Last Week's Surge; Reckitt Benckiser Adds 4%
DJ
04:58aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 lower as investors book in profits, Reckitt shines
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1RECKITT BENCKISER : RECKITT BENCKISER : 2018 Pretax Profit Rose 8.9%
2COCA-COLA HBC : COCA COLA HBC : Bottler Coca-Cola HBC buys Serbian confectionary firm Bambi
3VINCI : Vinci SA Joint Venture Gets EUR2.9 Billion Virginia Road Upgrade Contract
4FOOTASYLUM PLC : FOOTASYLUM : shares up 59 pct after JD Sports takes stake
5FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD : SoftBank invests in Mubadala's new $400 million European tech fund

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.