Global Stocks Edge Up as Trump Signals Trade Progress

04/05/2019 | 04:32am EDT

By Will Horner

Global stocks made modest gains Friday after President Trump struck an upbeat tone about the continuing U.S.-China trade talks but failed to set a date for a final summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

European gains were muted, with the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 inching 0.1% higher in the opening minutes of trading. Gains were led by the index's basic resources sector which climbed 0.7%. Those gains however were balanced by a 0.5% decline for the index's real-estate sector.

Markets in Asia turned in a more mixed performance, with a number of major indexes closed for holidays. Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.3%, lifted by gains for Sony and Nintendo and a softer yen, while Australia's ASX 200 dropped 0.8%. Stock markets in Hong Kong, mainland China and Taiwan were closed.

In the U.S., futures pointed to opening rises of 0.2% for both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500.

After a meeting with China's Vice Premier Liu He in the Oval Office Thursday, Mr. Trump was optimistic about the latest round of trade negotiations between the two countries, saying that both sides were aiming to strike a deal in the next four weeks.

"This is an epic deal, historic--if it happens," Mr. Trump said. "We'll see what happens."

Investors were anticipating Mr. Trump would set the date for a summit with China's President Xi Jinping, signaling a resolution to the long running issue, but such an announcement wasn't forthcoming.

While the trade dispute has been at the forefront of investors' concerns lately, markets had mostly priced in a positive outcome from the talks, said Geoffrey Yu, head of the U.K. Investment Office at UBS Wealth Management.

"There hasn't been a single headline where things could have been said to have moved in the wrong direction, so how much additional upside is there?" he said. "We can't see anything at the moment which could derail progress so markets will take that at the very least as a non-negative."

Germany's DAX index lagged behind its counterparts in Paris and London as positive data on the nation's industrial production failed to allay investors' concerns about country's economy. The index was flat while the U.K's FTSE 100 and France's CAC 40 made gains of 0.1%.

Separate figures released Thursday showed orders for Germany's manufacturing sector slumped 4.2% in February, increasing the likelihood that Europe's flagship economy could contract in the first half of 2019.

Investors were awaiting data due Friday on the state of the U.S. labor market. Concerns about signs of slowing growth across the world have weighed on investors this year, with data from China and Europe pointing to slowdowns and increasing the focus on U.S. economic data.

"A strong headline figure and solid wage growth will give investors a good distraction from economic slowdown fears," wrote Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note edged up to 2.521%, from 2.512% Thursday afternoon. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

In commodities, oil prices moved lower with Brent, the global benchmark falling 0.3% to $69.19 a barrel. Gold prices also slipped, falling 0.3% to $1,289.90 a troy ounce.

Write to Will Horner at william.horner@wsj.com

