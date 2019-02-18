Global Stocks Edge Up as U.S.-China Trade Talks Progress

By Georgi Kantchev

Global stocks edged up Monday as renewed hopes for a trade deal between the U.S. and China helped boost sentiment.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% in early morning trade, driven higher by banking and mining stocks. Markets rallied across Asia, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng adding 1.6%.

U.S. markets were closed for the Presidents Day holiday. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 0.1%. The Dow last week notched its eighth consecutive weekly gain, the longest winning streak since November 2017.

Trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies have swayed stocks in recent months as concerns have grown that the tariff spat could add to an already slowing global growth picture.

Officials from both countries are holding further talks this week in Washington after discussions in Beijing. During the recent negotiations, officials on both sides have been seeking to narrow the still-substantial gap between the concessions China is willing to offer and what the Trump administration will accept.

President Trump tweeted on Sunday that "big progress being made on soooo many different fronts!"

"The market has been worried about the China tariffs but Trump wants a deal and a lot of the fears are generally overblown," said Patrick Spencer, vice chairman for equities at Baird.

Investors were also looking ahead to a busy week of central bank messaging, with minutes from recent Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank meetings due to be released. Dovish signals from the Fed and the ECB in recent weeks have helped stocks bounce off a slump late last year.

"The more patient terminology from the Fed has been fairly accommodative for markets so far," Mr. Spencer said.

The Fed will release the minutes from its Jan. 29-30 policy meeting on Wednesday and the ECB will publish its January meeting minutes on Thursday.

The documents "will be scrutinized for clues about the depth of the shifts in their respective outlooks," analysts at Société Générale wrote in a note to clients.

In currencies, the WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was broadly flat.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished up 1.8% while South Korea's Kospi index rose 0.7%.

In commodities, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was up 0.5% while gold prices rose 0.2%.

Write to Georgi Kantchev at georgi.kantchev@wsj.com