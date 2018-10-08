Global Stocks Extend Declines Amid Higher Bond Yields

By Georgi Kantchev

Global stocks were lower on Monday, as risk assets continued to come under pressure from rising bond yields and a steep drop in Chinese stocks.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5% in early morning trade, dragged down by the automotive and energy sectors. Asian markets fell across the board, with China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shedding 3.7%.

On Wall Street, futures pointed to an opening loss of 0.3% for the S&P 500.

U.S. government bond yields rose to their highest level since 2011 last week amid data that painted a picture of a still booming U.S. economy. The unemployment rate in September fell to the lowest since 1969, data showed Friday.

But as yields continue to rise, some investors are pulling back from riskier assets as holding risk-free ones becomes more attractive. Higher borrowing costs could also cool the pace of the economic expansion.

"Bonds matter again," said Terry Sandven, strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "The overall economy is going well and the bond market is reflecting it."

"That, though, also means more pressure for stocks," Mr. Sandven said.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to 3.227% last week, its highest level since 2011. The market was closed Monday for a holiday. Yields move inversely to prices.

Italy's 10-year note rose 10 basis points to 3.525%, hitting a fresh multiyear high, amid continued political uncertainty over the country's budget. Last week, Italy's EU-skeptic government stumbled toward a budget that looks set to break European Union rules on fiscal discipline.

The European Commission on Friday said that Italy's budget plans are a "significant deviation" from the recommended fiscal policies and a "source of serious concern," raising the prospect of a clash between Rome and Brussels.

The euro was down 0.3% against the dollar. The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of 16 currencies, was up 0.2%.

Investors were also looking ahead to the start of the third quarter earnings season. Big U.S. banks including JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citi are reporting later in the week.

Chinese stocks fell sharply as traders and investors returned after a weeklong national holiday.

The declines came after China's central bank moved to free up nearly $175 billion to get commercial banks to boost their lending and pay off short-term borrowings, the latest effort by Beijing to lift growth in a slowing economy as its trade fight with the U.S. escalates.

"This move should be helpful but not enough to the slowing economy," analysts at Société Générale said in a note to clients.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 1.4% while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.6%.

In commodities, Brent crude, the global oil price benchmark, was down 1.4% while gold was down 0.7%.

