Global Stocks Fall as Economic Toll of Lockdowns Mounts

04/24/2020 | 05:35am EDT

By Xie Yu and Joe Wallace

Global stocks fell and futures pointed to modest losses in the U.S., where the recent market rally has stalled on signs of a severe economic downturn and disappointment about the progress of coronavirus drug trials.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 ticked down 0.3%, suggesting the blue-chip index may slip after a volatile day of trading Thursday. The Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 1.3% and governments' borrowing costs rose in southern European nations after leaders warned it could take months for the European Union to form a crisis-recovery fund.

Shares fell in much of Asia and major indexes in the regions posted weekly losses for the first time in several weeks. South Korea's Kospi fell 1.3% Friday, China's Shanghai Composite lost 1.1% and Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.9%.

The economic toll of lockdowns imposed to stymie the coronavirus has become increasingly apparent, with jobless claims shooting higher in the U.S. and gauges of business activity sinking world-wide. An indicator of business activity in Germany, Europe's largest economy, fell to its lowest level on record Friday.

"The coronavirus crisis is striking the German economy with full fury," said the Ifo Institute, which produces the index.

"The economy data are certainly pretty dire," said Altaf Kassam, head of investment strategy for State Street Global Advisors in Europe. "A lot of companies, their guidance is unsurprisingly quite brutal."

Among European shares, Eni fell 2.4% after the Italian energy major swung to a loss in the first quarter and said it would revise its business plan to reflect the slide in oil prices. Nestlé rose 1.9% after the Swiss food and drink giant maintained its guidance for 2020.

Deutsche Bank fell 5% after S&P Global Ratings lowered the outlook for the lender's credit rating from stable to negative. Shares in Commerzbank, which S&P downgraded one notch, fell 4.5%.

American Express and Verizon Communications are due to report earnings in the U.S. Friday. Among the 119 members of the S&P 500 index that have reported first-quarter results, earnings have fallen by an average of 23%, according to FactSet.

Optimism about a possible treatment for the new coronavirus dimmed late Thursday after reports of a setback in trials of a drug made by Gilead Sciences.

"There's a lot of misguided feeling that some kind of medical response like a vaccine will come to market soon," Mr. Kassam said. "That is just not the way things work."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is on track to fall 3% for the week, after its biggest two-week rally since the 1930s. Data published Thursday showed about 4.4 million Americans sought unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total claims for the past five weeks to more than 26 million.

"The market has been getting its head around how much permanent damage is to be brought by the virus. And the latest figure tells us the U.S. labor market is in a bloodbath," said Govinda Finn, an economist at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

Mr. Finn said his institution projects U.S. unemployment will peak at 19% by the middle of this year, as the pandemic is battering the economy much more quickly than the global financial crisis.

Layoffs directly hit consumption, while social distancing is also discouraging spending. And the size and persistence of the shock will cause some permanent scarring to the U.S. economy, with consumption equal to roughly 70% of gross domestic product, Mr. Finn said.

Zheng Fang, chief investment officer of Keywise Capital Management, a Hong Kong-based hedge fund, said that after recent rallies, neither earnings nor the progress with coronavirus treatments justified further gains in U.S. or mainland Chinese stocks.

Oil prices fell at the end of a tumultuous week in energy markets. Futures contracts that will deliver U.S. crude oil in June fell 3.6% to $15.89 a barrel. The price of a thinly-trade contract for delivery in May fell below zero for the first time in history Monday.

Write to Xie Yu at Yu.Xie@wsj.com and Joe Wallace at Joe.Wallace@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.17% 23515.26 Delayed Quote.-17.74%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -1.47% 1887.04 Real-time Quote.-12.90%
NASDAQ 100 -0.27% 8641.497455 Delayed Quote.-3.78%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.01% 8494.753037 Delayed Quote.-7.91%
NIKKEI 225 -0.86% 19262 Real-time Quote.-18.50%
S&P 500 -0.05% 2797.8 Delayed Quote.-13.40%
