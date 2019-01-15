Global Stocks Fall as Weak German Data Damps Optimism

By David Hodari

Global stocks relinquished early gains Tuesday, as weak German growth figures and worse-than-expected U.S. earnings dampened optimism about Chinese stimulus.

U.S. futures put the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average on course to open flat.

While stocks exposed to Chinese economic growth were among those gaining -- Boeing was up 0.5% in premarket trade -- shares in JPMorgan Chase slid 2.1% after the financial giant reported fourth-quarter earnings that came in below expectations. Delta Air Lines was down 1.7% after its own results release.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was down 0.1% in early afternoon trade, its banking sector dropping 0.5% with Italian constituents falling particularly sharply. UBI Banca fell 6.2% and UniCredit dropped 3% -- after Italian media reports that the European Central Bank had told the companies they must cover all existing nonperforming loans within seven years.

Early gains in Europe were tempered by German economic figures that showed a sharp deceleration in growth last year, the latest gloomy sign for the global economy. The drop in Italian banking stocks and the release of U.S. earnings reports neutralized the rest of Europe's gains.

Asian trading hours displayed renewed optimism after representatives of the People's Bank of China said they would step up efforts to spur economic growth this year, with Beijing signaling its intention to improve credit availability for smaller companies, cut taxes, and speed up infrastructure investment. Better-than-expected Chinese credit data -- released after market close -- temporarily boosted European stocks. The Chinese yuan was last up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Benchmarks around the world sagged Monday after the release of economic figures signaling the largest fall in Chinese exports for two years and the largest fall in imports since 2016. The figures chimed with worries that slowing global growth and fickle trade relations with the U.S. have begun to bite in the world's number two economy.

"Global growth has already peaked and continues to lose momentum. At the same time we don't see an imminent recession risk but this is clearly one of the topics driving markets," said Ann-Katrin Petersen, investment strategist at Allianz Global Investors.

That view was reflected in Bank of America Merrill Lynch's monthly survey of fund managers, 60% of whom expect global growth to weaken in the coming 12 months.

The combination of downbeat Chinese data and recent stock market volatility has led some investors to believe that Washington and Beijing may now be more amenable to striking a trade deal than they were in the middle of 2018, when neither of those issues was concerning markets.

In that light, President Trump on Monday said that China was feeling the pain from U.S. tariffs and that boded well for negotiations.

"We're doing very well with China. They're having a hard time with their economy because of the tariffs," Mr. Trump said.

Retaliatory tariffs from China have also put pressure on U.S. agricultural exports, and while the Trump administration had sought to soften the blow by issuing federal aid to farmers, that has been interrupted by the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. The White House and Congress are at an impasse over Mr. Trump's demand for funding for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

When U.S. and Chinese negotiators -- including Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin -- next meet in late January, fourth-quarter earnings season will be in full-swing. Results could combine with trade rhetoric to set the tone in markets for the coming months, according to Michael Cuggino, portfolio manager at the Permanent Portfolio Family of Funds.

"This earnings season coming up is going to be very important to see if growth in the U.S. is stronger than many people currently perceive," Mr. Cuggino said. "I think we'll see a reduction in earnings numbers -- maybe single-digit earnings and profit growth -- but that's not necessarily a negative."

Mr. Trump's scheduled speech to the American Farm Bureau Federation will be parsed for news on trade negotiations and any signals that the government shutdown could soon end.

Elsewhere, foreign-exchange investors were eyeing the U.K. parliamentary vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, scheduled later Tuesday. Mrs. May faces a likely defeat on her plan to leave the European Union, setting the stage for further turmoil ahead of the country's planned departure date of March 29.

The British pound was down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar, while the yield on 10-year U.K. government bonds was last 1.269%, having slipped from its late Monday level of 1.291%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The WSJ Dollar Index was last up 0.2%, while the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasurys was last at 2.687%, down from 2.710% late Monday.

In commodities, Brent crude oil was up 1.3% at $59.78 a barrel, while gold was flat at $1,291 a troy ounce.

