Global Stocks Fall on Recession Fears

By Joanne Chiu and Shen Hong

Global stocks and government bond yields fell, as weak economic data and ominous signs from the bond market added to fears about slowing growth around the world.

In Thursday trading in Asia, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell more than 2.1%, putting it on course for its second-worst daily performance this year. The country's big four banks all fell, as Australian government bond yields plumbed a new low, at 0.883%. Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 1.9%.

In China, the Shanghai Composite retreated 0.5%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.7%, weighed by a 2.5% drop in Tencent Holdings Ltd., which flagged a difficult economic environment even as it reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results.

The retreats echoed the moves in U.S. markets on Wednesday, but were less severe. There, the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its biggest decline this year, after German and Chinese data rekindled concerns about a global economic slowdown, and long-term bond yields fell below shorter-term rates. That inversion of the yield curve sent a fresh warning about the risks of a coming recession.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to as low as 1.574% Wednesday, the weakest since September 2016. In Thursday trading in Asia, it extended its decline to 1.551%. Yields fall as prices rise.

In Asian trading, S&P 500 futures rose 0.5%, pointing to a higher open for the broader U.S. benchmark on Thursday.

"Most of the attention has been on an inversion of the yield curve," said Stefan Hofer, chief investment strategist at LGT Bank Asia. "The market is looking at warning signals, but it's not yet fully convinced that we're in danger of a global recession or a major downturn," he said.

However, Mr. Hofer said while previous inversions often preceded recessions, the yield curve's predictive power had been distorted by massive asset purchases, or quantitative easing, by central banks. Meanwhile, he said trade relations presented a major threat to global growth.

This week, President Trump abruptly postponed plans to impose new tariffs on about $156 billion in goods from China, but Beijing hasn't made any subsequent trade concessions.

Gerry Alfonso, a Shanghai-based director of trading at Shenwan Hongyuan Securities, said Chinese equities were somewhat insulated from the Wall Street selloff, since it was focused mainly on growth rather than trade concerns. He said Chinese investors were more domestically focused.

