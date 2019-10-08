Global Stocks Falter After U.S. Expands Export Blacklist

By Caitlin Ostroff

-- U.S. stock futures slip

-- Europe dips after rally in Asia

-- LSE shares down after bid withdrawal

Global stocks wobbled Tuesday, with U.S. stock futures down after Washington expanded its list of blacklisted Chinese firms ahead of U.S.-China trade talks this week.

The U.S. added 28 Chinese entities to an export blacklist, citing their role in Beijing's repression of Muslim minorities in northwest China. China's top trade envoy, Liu He, will lead a delegation to resume trade talks with U.S. officials in Washington on Thursday, China's Ministry of Commerce said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang urged the U.S. to withdraw its move against the Chinese firms, and said, "China will continue to take firm and strong measures to uphold its national sovereignty, our security and development interests."

In the U.S., futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.7%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was down 1% in midday trade, its banking sector down 2%. The German DAX fell 1.1%.

Shares in London Stock Exchange Group fell 4.8% after Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing pulled a $36.6 billion bid for its London rival, a deal that would have united two major trading hubs.

Meanwhile, German industrial output grew slightly in August, according to official data. The rise was a surprise after a dismal reading on Monday of manufacturing orders for the same month.

Industrial output increased 0.3% in August over July in adjusted terms, the statistical office said. Despite the better-than-expected output, the industry remains in a downturn, the Ministry of Economics said.

The British pound also stumbled on political headwinds Tuesday, falling 0.8% against the euro and down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar, amid increased skepticism a Brexit deal could be reached at the EU Council of State next week, said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading firm IG Group.

Though a possible Brexit extension past Oct. 31 would ordinarily be seen as a positive for the pound, the expectation that an impasse over a deal with the EU would trigger an election has sparked concerns that a new U.K. government could move ahead with a divorce from the EU without an agreement in place, he said.

The yield on the 10-year German bund edged down to minus 0.591%, from minus 0.572% Monday afternoon. The yield on 10-year Treasurys also edged down to 1.520%, from 1.552% on Monday. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

On the trade front, China's recent large purchases from the U.S. soybean market have signaled a potential thaw in relations. But China has also sought to narrow the scope of the trade negotiations, putting aside national-security issues and adding to market concerns that an immediate resolution is unlikely.

"They will not reach an agreement at any price," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at London Capital Group. "Despite the optimism we see, there's a chance this week ends with another disappointment."

Global oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.7% to $57.91 a barrel, and gold gained 0.2%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei climbed 1% and Korea's Kospi gained 1.2%. Stocks in Shanghai and Hong Kong rose 0.3% as Chinese markets returned from a holiday.

Samsung Electronics' shares rose 2.4% after the company delivered a strong third-quarter earnings forecast.

Eva Dou contributed to this article.

