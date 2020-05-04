Log in
Global Stocks Gain

05/04/2020 | 11:43pm EDT

By Joanne Chiu

International markets rose, buoyed by optimism about the easing of restrictions on economic activity in parts of the U.S. and Europe.

In morning trading in Hong Kong on Tuesday, E-mini S&P 500 futures were up more than half a percent, suggesting U.S. shares could open higher Tuesday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained nearly 1%, after dropping 4.2% in the previous session. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 1.3%, while the benchmark in New Zealand edged up 0.3%. Indexes in Singapore and Taiwan gained about 1%.

Stock markets in mainland China, Japan and South Korea were closed for holidays. U.S. stocks had risen slightly Monday.

In the U.S., California detailed initial steps to reopen, while other states including Florida have eased restrictions designed to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. European countries including Italy, Spain and Germany are also loosening lockdowns.

Stefan Hofer, chief investment strategist at LGT Bank Asia, said European steps to reopen economies after coronavirus infections stabilized have fueled investor optimism that the U.S. will be able to follow suit.

"May, June will be the turning point in terms of restarting global economic activity, and that's really what the market is looking at," said Mr. Hofer. "What we're all focusing on is the pace with which you have successful restarts of these economies and then also very important is that there's no second wave of Covid-19."

Mr. Hofer said those considerations would likely outweigh coming data such as the U.S. employment report for April, due Friday, which he said could show unemployment hitting 17%.

"It's a shocking number, but I think at this stage the market knows that it's coming and so they are really focusing more on how fast economies around the world, including the United States, can reopen," he said.

Oil continued to rebound, with U.S. crude-oil futures for delivery in June rising 5.4% to about $21.50 a barrel. That put U.S. crude on course for its fifth straight session of gains, although the price remains far below this year's peak of $63.27, hit in January. Brent crude, the global benchmark, advanced 2.9% to about $28 a barrel.

The dollar weakened slightly, with the WSJ Dollar Index falling 0.1% to 93.44. In offshore markets, the Chinese yuan rose 0.2% to 7.1192 to the dollar. There was no trading of the more tightly controlled onshore yuan on Tuesday because of a public holiday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 0.630% from 0.636% on the previous day. Yields fall as prices rise.

Write to Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.11% 23749.76 Delayed Quote.-16.78%
HANG SENG -4.07% 23608.89 Real-time Quote.-16.25%
NASDAQ 100 1.33% 8834.110846 Delayed Quote.3.06%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.23% 8710.714512 Delayed Quote.-0.93%
S&P 500 0.43% 2842.74 Delayed Quote.-12.01%
S&P/ASX 200 1.29% 5388.1 Real-time Quote.-17.38%
