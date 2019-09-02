Global Stocks Gain Ahead of European Data

By Will Horner

-- Asian stocks mixed

-- European manufacturing data due

-- U.S. markets closed for Labor Day

Global stocks posted gentle rises Monday after the U.S. and China went ahead with a new round of tariffs on each other's goods over the weekend.

The U.S. tariffs of 15% on items such as clothing, tools and electronics came into force Sunday, escalating the dispute ahead of further talks expected later in the month. A round of retaliatory Chinese tariffs also took effect Sunday targeting imports of U.S. soybeans, crude oil and pharmaceuticals.

In Europe, stocks rose in early morning trading as investors looked ahead to a busy slate of economic data from the region's largest economies that would be closely watched for clues about the region's flagging economic growth rates. Surveys gauging activity in the manufacturing sectors of Germany, France, the U.K. and Italy were due to be released throughout the morning.

The Stoxx Europe 600 inched 0.3% higher, led by a 0.6% rise in its financial services sector. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.4% while the German DAX and French CAC 40 were both up 0.1%.

Asian stock indexes were mixed, with Japan's Nikkei down 0.4% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.6% lower, while Korea's Kospi edged up 0.1%.

"The general market mood is likely to remain fragile, with investors focused on trade war issues, after new U.S. and Chinese tariffs kicked in over the weekend," said analysts at Italian bank UniCredit in a note.

Chinese indexes performed strongly after a private survey of the nation's manufacturers showed factory activity rebounded to a five-month high last month. The Shanghai Composite rose 1.3% and the Shenzhen A Share index rose 2.3%.

U.S. markets will remain closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday. The closures meant trading volumes in Asia were lighter than usual, said Stephen Innes, Asia-Pacific market strategist for AxiTrader, in a note.

In currencies, the euro continued to slip against the U.S. dollar after coming under pressure last week, as weak economic data raised expectations that the European Central Bank would move to ease monetary policy. The currency was last down 0.1% against the dollar, bringing it to $1.1013, close to the two-year low of $1.0991 it hit last week.

In commodities markets, nickel prices were sharply higher after Indonesia said it would put a ban on nickel-ore exports earlier than expected, raising concerns of a squeeze on supply. Three-month futures on the London Metal Exchange were last up 4.7% at $18,745 a metric ton.

Global benchmark Brent crude oil prices ticked down 0.1% to $59.21 a barrel.

