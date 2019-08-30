Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Global Stocks Gain Ahead of Tariff Deadline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 04:20am EDT

By Caitlin Ostroff

-- Treasury yields edge up

-- Tariffs to be implemented over weekend

-- Europe stocks rise, Asia mixed

Global stocks mostly gained at the end of a week marked by renewed optimism around U.S.-China trade relations despite impending new tariffs.

The Stoxx Europe 600 opened up 0.6%, with the U.K.'s FTSE up 0.3% and the German DAX up 0.7%.

The gains in Europe came after weak German retail sales for July reinforced expectations for a strong stimulus package from the European Central Bank, said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst for CMC markets. Retail sales fell 2.2%, more than analysts expected.

Mr. Hewson said he expects gains in the equities market to be temporary. Both the U.S. and China are set to impose tariffs each other's goods come Sunday, taking a chunk out of some companies' earnings and thereby reducing investor demand for stocks.

"Whichever way you slice it, on Sept. 1 the cost to businesses will increase," he said.

Government bond yields edged higher, with the U.S. 10-year Treasury at 1.537%, from 1.520% Thursday. The German 10-year bund was yielding minus 0.688% on Friday. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Following the U.S. stock rally Thursday, most Asian indexes outside of China advanced, with Japan's Nikkei 225 up 1.2% and South Korea's Kospi up 1.8%. The Shanghai Composite edged down 0.2% and stocks in Shenzhen slipped 0.7%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was mostly flat, but remained on pace for one of its worst monthly drops in years, down 7% in August on the last trading day of the month. Hong Kong stocks have been weighed by intensifying protests which have hurt the local economy and prompted concerns about a looming recession. In comparison, benchmark stock indexes in mainland China, South Korea and Japan are down 1%-4% in August.

The U.S. Commerce Department will release figures on July personal income and spending later Friday. Americans' spending moderated slightly in June but remained strong, a sign that high consumer confidence and low unemployment fueled economic growth. Incomes also rose. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast personal income growth of 0.3% in July and consumer spending gains of 0.5%.

Canada will also release its June gross domestic product figures, which track broad activity in goods and services in the economy. In May, it climbed 0.2% from the prior month, a slowdown from months prior.

In commodities, Brent crude oil fell 0.4% to $60.28 a barrel.

Steven Russolillo contributed to this article.

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.10% 2890.92 End-of-day quote.15.73%
CMC MARKETS PLC 0.92% 95.67 Delayed Quote.-9.89%
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
DAX 0.83% 11943.78 Delayed Quote.12.12%
HANG SENG -0.11% 25679.31 Real-time Quote.-0.54%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 1.79% 1966.95 Real-time Quote.-5.35%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.25% 60.22 Delayed Quote.7.85%
NIKKEI 225 1.19% 20704.37 Real-time Quote.1.23%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.68% 379.46 Delayed Quote.9.96%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.69% 815.55 Delayed Quote.12.74%
WTI -0.74% 56.17 Delayed Quote.17.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:38aEUROPE : European stocks near one-month highs as real estate firms surge
RE
04:35aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Positive trade signals, miners push FTSE 100 higher
RE
04:20aGlobal Stocks Gain Ahead of Tariff Deadline
DJ
03:49aA tale of two crises - London and Milan stocks diverge
RE
08/29SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Gain on fresh signs of Sino-U.S. trade discussions
RE
08/29ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain As Latest Trade-war Fears Subside
DJ
08/29Foreign Investors Pile Into U.S. Stocks and Bonds -- Update
DJ
08/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Higher on Hopes for Trade Talks
DJ
08/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Higher on Hopes for Trade Talks
DJ
08/29MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Closes More Than 300 Points Higher As China Tamps Down Fears Of Trade-war Escalation
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm's Financial Report - First Half 2019
2Oil prices fall but set for big weekly gain on trade dispute hopes
3BETER BED HOLDING NV : Half-year results 2019 Beter Bed Holding N.V.; Solid sales continued operations, exit o..
4CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Final Results for the year ended 30 April 2019
5BMW AG : BMW : MINI at the IAA Cars 2019 in Frankfurt.

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group