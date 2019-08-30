Global Stocks Gain Ahead of Tariff Deadline

By Caitlin Ostroff

-- Treasury yields edge up

-- Tariffs to be implemented over weekend

-- Europe stocks rise, Asia mixed

Global stocks mostly gained at the end of a week marked by renewed optimism around U.S.-China trade relations despite impending new tariffs.

The Stoxx Europe 600 opened up 0.6%, with the U.K.'s FTSE up 0.3% and the German DAX up 0.7%.

The gains in Europe came after weak German retail sales for July reinforced expectations for a strong stimulus package from the European Central Bank, said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst for CMC markets. Retail sales fell 2.2%, more than analysts expected.

Mr. Hewson said he expects gains in the equities market to be temporary. Both the U.S. and China are set to impose tariffs each other's goods come Sunday, taking a chunk out of some companies' earnings and thereby reducing investor demand for stocks.

"Whichever way you slice it, on Sept. 1 the cost to businesses will increase," he said.

Government bond yields edged higher, with the U.S. 10-year Treasury at 1.537%, from 1.520% Thursday. The German 10-year bund was yielding minus 0.688% on Friday. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Following the U.S. stock rally Thursday, most Asian indexes outside of China advanced, with Japan's Nikkei 225 up 1.2% and South Korea's Kospi up 1.8%. The Shanghai Composite edged down 0.2% and stocks in Shenzhen slipped 0.7%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was mostly flat, but remained on pace for one of its worst monthly drops in years, down 7% in August on the last trading day of the month. Hong Kong stocks have been weighed by intensifying protests which have hurt the local economy and prompted concerns about a looming recession. In comparison, benchmark stock indexes in mainland China, South Korea and Japan are down 1%-4% in August.

The U.S. Commerce Department will release figures on July personal income and spending later Friday. Americans' spending moderated slightly in June but remained strong, a sign that high consumer confidence and low unemployment fueled economic growth. Incomes also rose. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast personal income growth of 0.3% in July and consumer spending gains of 0.5%.

Canada will also release its June gross domestic product figures, which track broad activity in goods and services in the economy. In May, it climbed 0.2% from the prior month, a slowdown from months prior.

In commodities, Brent crude oil fell 0.4% to $60.28 a barrel.

Steven Russolillo contributed to this article.

