MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Global Stocks Gain as Reopened Economies Cheer Investors

05/18/2020 | 03:44am EDT

By Chong Koh Ping

Global stocks and U.S. futures rose as investors continued to weigh the impact of renewed economic activity against the possibility of new waves of coronavirus infections.

Contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.5%, suggesting that U.S. stock markets could open higher Monday. European indexes climbed, with the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 gauge up 1.7%.

Most benchmarks in the Asia-Pacific region were up less than 1%. Japan's Nikkei 225, South Korea's Kospi Composite, the Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added between 0.4% and 0.7% each. Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.9% higher.

Paul Chew, head of research at Phillip Securities in Singapore, said as economies emerge from monthslong lockdowns, markets would tend to creep higher. But he said a stronger rally would have to wait until investors believed there was little risk of a big second wave of infections.

Mr. Chew said virus-related news was a bigger driver of stocks than economic data, which were lagging indicators. "The downturns we now see are intentional," due to lockdowns for public-health reasons, he added. "Even with better economic numbers, the market won't rejoice."

Data issued Monday showed Japan's economy, the world's third-largest after the U.S. and China, fell into a recession in the first quarter. The economy shrank an annualized 3.4% in the three months ended March 31 after a 7.3% contraction in the previous quarter, when the national sales tax rose to 10% from 8%.

Economists expect Japan's economy to shrink by an annualized 20% or more this quarter as the pandemic keeps tourists away and depresses spending by households and companies.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell cautioned on Sunday that the public would need to stay vigilant to avoid a second wave of infections. "That would be quite damaging to the economy and also to public confidence," he said, warning that economic recovery could take more than a year.

Last week, U.S. stocks recorded their biggest weekly percentage drop in nearly two months, with the S&P 500 falling 2.3%, indicating that the path to economic recovery could be drawn-out.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose to 0.644%, from 0.640% Friday. Yields move inversely to bond prices.

Commodity markets built on last week's rallies. Gold futures rose 0.9% to $1,772 a troy ounce, rising for a fifth consecutive session and putting the metal on course for a multiyear settling high.

Rising U.S.-China trade tensions have boosted demand for safe-haven assets and some investors may view gold as an attractive alternative to currency hedging, Stephen Innes, a strategist at Australian foreign-exchange trading firm AxiCorp, wrote in a note to clients.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 3.5% to $33.62 a barrel. If that level holds, it would be the highest settling price since early April.

Write to Chong Koh Ping at chong.kohping@wsj.com

