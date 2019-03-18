Log in
Global Stocks Inch Higher Ahead of the Fed

03/18/2019 | 07:35am EDT

By Donato Paolo Mancini

Global stocks started the week with gains, ahead of a meeting of the Federal Reserve in which the U.S. central bank is expected to affirm its intention to keep interest rates unchanged for now.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 edged up 0.1%. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.6% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.4%.

U.S. futures pointed to an opening loss of 0.3% for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a flat open for the S&P 500.

Fed officials aren't expected to signal any appetite for rate increases this year at the conclusion of their rate-setting meeting on Wednesday. The decision to not raise rates is aimed at hedging against a potential global economic slowdown.

"How long this pause will last is what the market is after," said Esty Dwek, senior investment strategist at Natixis Investment Managers. "We expect a stabilization in growth, not just in the U.S., but also in major economies, which means that there might be one hike this year."

"Either [the rate] normalization is finished, or they're still in hiking mode," Ms. Dwek added. "Is it a pause, or is it the end?"

Shares in Boeing shed 3.5% in premarket trading after reports that federal prosecutors are probing development of the Boeing 737 MAX, the airliner recently involved in a fatal crash in Ethiopia.

Deal activity pushed equities higher. Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank, Germany's two biggest lenders, traded higher on formal merger talk announcements. Commerzbank, which is partly owned by the German government, gained 6.5%, while Deutsche Bank, whose share price has suffered in recent years, traded 3.9% higher.

"The Deutsche-Commerzbank merger is a sign of the times," said Seema Shah, senior global investment strategist at Principal. "You get into the late-cycle period, where growth is tough and you don't have support for the northern [European] banking sector with negative interest rates. Then you're likely to see consolidation."

A $35 billion deal between Fidelity National Information Services and Worldpay--one of the largest transactions to-date in the booming payments sector--pushed Worldpay 11% higher in its secondary London listing. PayPal Holdings and Mastercard both gained about 0.9% in U.S. premarket trading.

In Europe, markets will also be paying close attention to the latest developments in the U.K.'s departure from the European Union.

British lawmakers last week rejected for the second time an exit deal struck by U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May and Brussels, voting also to delay the final Brexit deadline, currently set for March 29. Any extension would need to be agreed by all the other 27 EU member governments.

Mrs. May could seek to put the withdrawal agreement to the vote a third time this week if she is able to galvanize backing from her ranks, though this seems unlikely. Analysts agree, saying most Brexit risk is already priced in. The pound on Monday fell 0.3% to $1.3249.

The WSJ Dollar index, which measures the currency against 16 of its peers, was 0.1% lower.

The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasurys edged down on Monday to 2.592%, from 2.594% Friday afternoon. Yields move inversely to prices.

Brent crude was largely flat at $67.18 a barrel, while gold was 0.2% higher at $1,304.90 an ounce.

