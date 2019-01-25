Log in
Global Stocks Jump to End a Bumpy Week

01/25/2019 | 04:19am EST

By Riva Gold

Global stocks climbed Friday to erase much of the week's declines as investors assessed fresh signals on the health of the corporate sector and the world economy.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.6% in early trading after narrowly snapping a three-day losing streak in the previous session. Markets in Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea were all up 1% or more, while futures pointed to a 0.5% opening rise for the S&P 500 after it ended Thursday marginally higher.

World stocks got off to a rocky start this week after data Monday showed China's economy grew at the slowest pace in nearly three decades last year. Since then, however, better signals on the economic outlook and encouraging corporate results have helped many markets recover.

"We've got slowing in China, some issues in Europe and Brexit in the U.K., but the overall environment is still a reasonably good one, and I think you're beginning to see that when these companies come out and report earnings," said Peter Heilbron, a senior investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management. "You're still seeing positive growth, just not as robust as we'd hoped for."

In Europe, banks, car makers and mining companies led gains Friday in a sign of increased confidence in economic growth.

The U.K.'s multinational-heavy FTSE 100 index lagged behind however as the British pound edged up 0.2% to $1.3101 following a report in the Sun that the Democratic Unionist Party would support the prime minister's Brexit plan if it includes a clear time limit for the Irish border backstop. The pound has climbed 1.8% this week, reducing the value of U.K. corporate revenues translated from overseas.

Investors also parsed a fresh set of earnings reports, which drove swings in individual companies. Shares of Ericsson climbed 3.8% after the telecommunications equipment company narrowed its net loss and flagged continued momentum in its networks business.

In the U.S., shares of Starbucks rose in after-hours trading Thursday after the coffee giant boosted sales and beat expectations for revenue and earnings, while Intel, sometimes considered a barometer for the global economy, fell after it warned on slowing demand for data-center chips in 2019.

Results from consumer-products company Colgate-Palmolive and health care giant AbbVie are due later Friday.

In Asian trading, Japan's Nikkei rose 1% Friday to end the week with modest gains, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 1.5%, supported by gains in tech companies. Index heavyweight Tencent Holdings rose 3.8% after China cleared some of its pending game approvals following the end of a regulatory freeze.

Write to Riva Gold at riva.gold@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.09% 24553.24 Delayed Quote.5.25%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HANG SENG 1.67% 27551.85 Real-time Quote.4.85%
NASDAQ 100 0.66% 6702.5469 Delayed Quote.5.19%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.68% 7073.4616 Delayed Quote.5.89%
NIKKEI 225 0.97% 20773.56 Real-time Quote.2.86%
S&P 500 0.14% 2642.33 Delayed Quote.5.26%
