Global Stocks Mostly Rise as Border-Security, Trade Talks Progress

By David Hodari

Global stocks ticked higher Thursday as fears over global trade and the possibility of another U.S. government shutdown continued to ease.

The Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.3% in morning trading, after U.S. stocks closed higher Wednesday amid expectations that President Trump will sign a border-security deal that will also keep the government open.

A combination of buoyant geopolitical sentiment and corporate earnings releases helped power European gains, with the Stoxx's industrial goods and services sector up 1.4% as Schneider Electric advanced 6% after releasing results.

Technology and autos stocks also increased, with software firm Micro Focus International up 11.4% and French car manufacturer Renault up 2.6% after both released 2018 results. Airbus shares climbed 5% after saying it would stop building its superjumbo A380 airplane in 2021.

Trading in Asia was mixed, with major indexes in Hong Kong and Shanghai ticking down, while South Korea's Kospi benchmark climbed 1.1%. Index heavyweights Samsung Electronics and Korean Air each gained around 3%.

In the U.S., futures pointed to 0.3% opening gains for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, with the Nasdaq-100 set to edge a further 0.4% toward exiting bear-market territory.

With fresh bilateral tariffs on the U.S. import of Chinese goods set to take effect on March 1, markets have begun to anticipate a limited deal between the U.S. and China. High-level talks resumed Thursday, after President Trump said Wednesday that negotiations were progressing "very well," but some market participants were less upbeat.

"Pessimism about the outlook for a trade war has turned into optimism that it's going to be resolved in the next few weeks," said Karen Ward, chief market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Instead, it may emerge that "there are some very deep sticking points where there aren't grounds for compromise."

That said, a combination of progress in trade negotiations with China and the strong likelihood that Mr. Trump will sign the border-security legislation have contributed to more optimistic trading in recent sessions. Still, global equity moves were muted, with the release of fresh economic data out of major global economies providing little clarity on the state of global growth -- an issue which has increasingly concerned investors in recent months.

Japanese growth figures matched market expectations and Chinese exports and imports were better than expected, but German growth figures undershot investors' already-low expectations.

Europe's largest economy stagnated in 2018's final three months, and that contributed to the broader eurozone's 0.2% growth rate in the fourth quarter.

The yield on 10-year German government bonds slipped to 0.122% from 0.129%. Yields rise as prices fall.

Torpid European growth may continue to hamper appetite for European stocks, despite some market participants saying they are undervalued.

"Europe is cheap, but it's cheap for a reason, that reason being that it hasn't generated earnings growth over the past few years. To a certain extent investors have started to lose faith in it," said Christopher Mahon, director of asset allocation research at Barings.

The WSJ Dollar Index was flat ahead of U.S. inflation, retail sales and jobless figures, all due later in the day.

U.S. economic data has remained robust relative to those in China and Europe, although with trade tensions beginning to ease and the Federal Reserve having signaled a pause in interest-rate increases, a lack of market consensus on growth could stymie large stock market moves, analysts say.

"In a world where economic data is ambiguous, markets could trade sideways," Mr. Mahon said.

Investors were also watching for corporate earnings releases from Coca-Cola, CME Group and Charles Schwab before the market open.

In commodities markets, Brent crude oil futures rose 1.2% to $64.36 a barrel -- their highest since mid-November -- while industrial metals prices also moved higher on rising hopes for a trade deal.

Write to David Hodari at David.Hodari@dowjones.com